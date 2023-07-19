Weekend-only workouts almost as good as daily exercises: Study
00:42
Now Playing
Victims of painful fertility treatment speak out in new podcast
03:04
UP NEXT
What is the 7-year itch? Hoda and Jenna weigh in on growing apart
04:05
How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?
05:31
Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year
05:44
Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY
24:43
Punch things up a notch with this knockout boxing workout
04:36
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace
05:08
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing
07:20
Chelsea Clinton on combating rising maternal mortality rates in US
04:00
Aspartame categorized as ‘possibly carcinogenic’: What to know
03:38
How to boost your energy first thing in the morning
05:06
Celebs help shed light on menopause to encourage conversations
07:36
How to motivate yourself out of a summer slump
04:29
FDA approves first drug to slow Alzheimer's: What to know
05:04
Why women tend to have more sleep troubles than men
05:43
Agency probes possible link between Ozempic, thoughts of suicide
00:29
How to stay cool during summer workouts
04:52
Should you put sunscreen on your scalp and other summer tips
03:57
Logan Paul’s PRIME energy drink faces scrutiny
00:36
Victims of painful fertility treatment speak out in new podcast
03:04
Copied
A routine surgical procedure to retrieve eggs at Yale University’s fertility center was supposed to be straightforward, but the fentanyl that was to be used for pain treatment during extraction was replaced with saline solution. Now the women are sharing their stories in a new podcast. NBC’s Kaylee Hartung reports for TODAY.July 19, 2023
Weekend-only workouts almost as good as daily exercises: Study
00:42
Now Playing
Victims of painful fertility treatment speak out in new podcast
03:04
UP NEXT
What is the 7-year itch? Hoda and Jenna weigh in on growing apart
04:05
How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?
05:31
Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year
05:44
Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY
24:43
Punch things up a notch with this knockout boxing workout
04:36
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace
05:08
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing
07:20
Chelsea Clinton on combating rising maternal mortality rates in US
04:00
Aspartame categorized as ‘possibly carcinogenic’: What to know
03:38
How to boost your energy first thing in the morning
05:06
Celebs help shed light on menopause to encourage conversations
07:36
How to motivate yourself out of a summer slump
04:29
FDA approves first drug to slow Alzheimer's: What to know
05:04
Why women tend to have more sleep troubles than men
05:43
Agency probes possible link between Ozempic, thoughts of suicide
00:29
How to stay cool during summer workouts
04:52
Should you put sunscreen on your scalp and other summer tips