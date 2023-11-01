6 key numbers every man should know about his health
04:02
UP NEXT
Katie Couric, Jean Trebek on fund for pancreatic cancer research
06:16
Try this '80s inspired workout with a modern twist
05:01
Tips to get motivated in the morning during the colder months
03:47
How a mother and daughter helped each other beat breast cancer
06:50
Easy ways to add cross training to your walking routine
04:38
Sheinelle Jones runs with Kate Mackz, ‘The Running Interviewer’
04:48
Journalist David Bloom's widow talks blood clot awareness
05:36
How to find optimism when life gets overwhelming
05:51
How to use willpower, discipline and kindness to achieve your goals
04:23
Streamline your life, time and health with these 6 simple swaps
04:41
Adam Grant on how to find your hidden potential in adulthood
05:31
Health checklist: What to do before, during and after a doctor's visit
03:46
Managing and avoiding burnout: What works and what doesn't
11:28
CVS pulls some cold medicines: What to know about phenylephrine
03:43
Mary Lou Retton home from hospital and in 'recovery mode'
02:27
Healthcare CEO ditches tie, dons guitar to moonlight as jazz player
03:29
How should I balance holiday time with different families?
04:32
Inside the latest developments of a vaccine to prevent cancer
04:17
Practical solutions to protect your child from excess screen time
03:33
6 key numbers every man should know about his health
04:02
Copied
Copied
Dr. Cedrek McFadden joins TODAY to break down six key heath and wellness numbers every man should know, including blood pressure readings, minutes of exercise you should be doing every week, the age to screen for prostate cancer and more.Nov. 1, 2023
Now Playing
6 key numbers every man should know about his health
04:02
UP NEXT
Katie Couric, Jean Trebek on fund for pancreatic cancer research
06:16
Try this '80s inspired workout with a modern twist
05:01
Tips to get motivated in the morning during the colder months
03:47
How a mother and daughter helped each other beat breast cancer
06:50
Easy ways to add cross training to your walking routine
04:38
Sheinelle Jones runs with Kate Mackz, ‘The Running Interviewer’
04:48
Journalist David Bloom's widow talks blood clot awareness
05:36
How to find optimism when life gets overwhelming
05:51
How to use willpower, discipline and kindness to achieve your goals
04:23
Streamline your life, time and health with these 6 simple swaps
04:41
Adam Grant on how to find your hidden potential in adulthood
05:31
Health checklist: What to do before, during and after a doctor's visit
03:46
Managing and avoiding burnout: What works and what doesn't
11:28
CVS pulls some cold medicines: What to know about phenylephrine
03:43
Mary Lou Retton home from hospital and in 'recovery mode'
02:27
Healthcare CEO ditches tie, dons guitar to moonlight as jazz player
03:29
How should I balance holiday time with different families?
04:32
Inside the latest developments of a vaccine to prevent cancer
04:17
Practical solutions to protect your child from excess screen time