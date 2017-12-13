Kirsten Gillibrand after Trump’s tweet about her: ‘He is a bully’

In an exclusive live interview on TODAY, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand responds to President Trump’s tweet claiming she would have done anything for campaign contributions, saying that “he has often berated women” and adding “he is a bully and he has been attacking people across the country since he’s been president.” She points to Roy Moore’s defeat in Alabama as a statement “particularly by African-American women saying, ‘We’re going to vote our values.’”