Justin Thomas and Mike Tirico on upcoming Players Championship

14-time PGA tour winner Justin Thomas and NBC Sports' Mike Tirico join TODAY from the Players Championship in Ponte Verde Beach, Florida where they’re hoping the weather holds out for the competition. “The weather doesn’t look good thanks to Al,” Thomas jokes. Thomas also talks about Tiger Woods saying, “he’s done so much for the game of golf.”
March 9, 2022
