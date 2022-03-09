IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Now: TODAY's Savannah Guthrie learns to cook with help from celeb chefs on TODAY All Day 

  • Visually impaired skateboarder shares his journey in the sport

    04:29
  • Now Playing

    Justin Thomas and Mike Tirico on upcoming Players Championship

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Will Ferrell hits the court as Jackie Moon during Warriors-Clippers game

    00:44

  • Aaron Rodgers reportedly becomes NFL’s highest paid player

    02:33

  • NYC organization PowerPlay empowers young women through sports

    05:50

  • Little League trailblazer Maria Pepe looks back on landmark case

    04:38

  • Russia detains WNBA star Brittney Griner

    00:25

  • Parents of Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer open up about their grief: 'We're struggling'

    03:10

  • CDC: 90% of US population live in areas where masks no longer needed

    00:29

  • Trans swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out on scrutiny, controversy

    03:04

  • Coco Gauff talks diversity and inclusion in tennis

    03:51

  • 2022 Winter Paralympics: Opening ceremony flag bearers revealed

    00:31

  • Spring season strikes out, what comes next for MLB?

    02:00

  • MLB cancels opening day, first two series amid failed negotiations

    00:23

  • Ciara and Russell Wilson talk new children’s book, date nights, Seattle Seahawks

    05:38

  • MLB extends deadline for negotiations to Tuesday night

    00:30

  • Hoda and Jenna try an indoor surfing workout in Studio 1A!

    04:01

  • MLB deal deadline looms, sparking worries of delayed season

    02:55

  • Watch: Student athlete born without right leg wins wrestling state championship

    04:39

  • MLB opening day in jeopardy as negotiations falter

    00:25

TODAY

Justin Thomas and Mike Tirico on upcoming Players Championship

04:22

14-time PGA tour winner Justin Thomas and NBC Sports' Mike Tirico join TODAY from the Players Championship in Ponte Verde Beach, Florida where they’re hoping the weather holds out for the competition. “The weather doesn’t look good thanks to Al,” Thomas jokes. Thomas also talks about Tiger Woods saying, “he’s done so much for the game of golf.”March 9, 2022

Phil Mickelson says he needs 'time away' from pro golf after controversial comments

  • Visually impaired skateboarder shares his journey in the sport

    04:29
  • Now Playing

    Justin Thomas and Mike Tirico on upcoming Players Championship

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Will Ferrell hits the court as Jackie Moon during Warriors-Clippers game

    00:44

  • Aaron Rodgers reportedly becomes NFL’s highest paid player

    02:33

  • NYC organization PowerPlay empowers young women through sports

    05:50

  • Little League trailblazer Maria Pepe looks back on landmark case

    04:38

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All