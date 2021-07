Live from Tokyo, TODAY’s Hoda Kotb talks to Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones about her conversation with Team USA gymnasts Suni Lee and Jade Carey following Lee’s gold medal win in Thursday’s women’s gymnastics all-around event at the Olympics. “’This is for my dad and my mom and my coach’,” Hoda reports Suni saying. “She stood there with a medal talking about everyone else who deserved it.”