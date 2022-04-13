Gilbert Gottfried, legendary comedian, dies at 67 after long illness

Iconic comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has died at 67 years old from a rare genetic muscle disorder that affected his heart. He is remembered by fans, friends and family for entertaining audiences for decades with his unmistakable voice in roles such as the Iago the Parrot in “Aladdin,” memorable Aflac commercials and his standup performances. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports for TODAY.April 13, 2022