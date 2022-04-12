Gilbert Gottfried mourned the deaths of fellow comedians Bob Saget and Louie Anderson just months before his own death Tuesday at age 67.

Upon learning that Anderson had died on Jan. 21 — less than two weeks after Saget's tragic passing — Gottfried tweeted a photo of himself smiling alongside both men to share his grief with fans.

In the photo, Saget is seen holding a phone to snap a selfie of the trio as Anderson poses with his hands on Gottfried's shoulders.

"This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed," Gottfried wrote next to the pic.

Best known for his offbeat brand of stand-up comedy, Gottfried appeared alongside Saget in the raunchy comedy documentary “The Aristocrats.”

On the day that Saget died, Gottfried tweeted a photo of himself smiling next to the former “Full House” star.

“Still in shock,” he wrote, before revealing that he and Saget had recently been in touch.

“I just spoke with Bob a few days ago,” wrote Gottfried. “We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh.”

Gottfried’s family announced his death Tuesday in a statement posted on his social media accounts.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the statement read. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.”

The statement concluded, “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Glenn Schwartz, the comedian's longtime friend and publicist, revealed in a statement that Gottfried died of recurrent ventricular tachycardia, which the Mayo Clinic defines as a heart rhythm problem caused by irregular electrical signals in the lower chambers of the heart.

Schwartz added that Gottfried suffered with myotonic dystrophy type 2, a form of muscular dystrophy that affects muscles and other organs in the body, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.