Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled dates for US concerts
00:38
Bruce Springsteen is announcing make-up dates for U.S. concerts after postponing them while he was undergoing treatment for peptic ulcer disease. He will start the tour up again in March 2024 with 10 dates running through the end of April. All tickets for postpones shows will remain valid for the new dates.Oct. 9, 2023
