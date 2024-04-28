Hannah Waddingham on ‘The Fall Guy’ and impact of ‘Ted Lasso’
08:29
Kevin Bacon shares reality check from student at ‘Footloose’ school
00:40
NASA graduates new astronauts for Orion capsule mission
03:23
US airman marks last day in Kuwait with Sunday Mug Shot
01:07
What to expect as Trump’s historic criminal hush money trial begins
02:01
House passes bill that could ban TikTok in the US
02:01
Will US aid be enough to help Ukraine win Russia’s war?
01:48
House passes foreign aid bill for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
02:11
Alicia Keys talks Broadway show inspired by her life and career
07:47
How the O.J. Simpson case captivated Americans
03:55
Trina Robbins, comic book creator and historian, dies at 85
01:53
Science class of ’78 reunites for solar eclipse in Sunday Mug Shot
01:49
How will voters react to Trump’s criminal hush money trial?
02:02
Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania ahead of hush money trial
01:46
Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?
02:11
Biden tells Israel that US won’t support counterattack on Iran
01:39
Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies
02:07
Larry David talks Richard Lewis, ‘Curb’ finale and start in comedy
07:36
Larry David returns to NYC neighborhood that inspired ‘Seinfeld’
04:16
Porch pirate caught on camera disguised in garbage bag
03:02
Biden ramps up attacks on Trump in show of shifting strategy
02:20
Copied
Copied
“Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to discuss President Biden’s recent increase in attacks against his rival former President Trump, including jabs at his legal battles.April 28, 2024
UP NEXT
Hannah Waddingham on ‘The Fall Guy’ and impact of ‘Ted Lasso’
08:29
Kevin Bacon shares reality check from student at ‘Footloose’ school
00:40
NASA graduates new astronauts for Orion capsule mission
03:23
US airman marks last day in Kuwait with Sunday Mug Shot
01:07
What to expect as Trump’s historic criminal hush money trial begins
02:01
House passes bill that could ban TikTok in the US
02:01
Will US aid be enough to help Ukraine win Russia’s war?
01:48
House passes foreign aid bill for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
02:11
Alicia Keys talks Broadway show inspired by her life and career
07:47
How the O.J. Simpson case captivated Americans
03:55
Trina Robbins, comic book creator and historian, dies at 85
01:53
Science class of ’78 reunites for solar eclipse in Sunday Mug Shot
01:49
How will voters react to Trump’s criminal hush money trial?
02:02
Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania ahead of hush money trial
01:46
Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?
02:11
Biden tells Israel that US won’t support counterattack on Iran
01:39
Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies
02:07
Larry David talks Richard Lewis, ‘Curb’ finale and start in comedy
07:36
Larry David returns to NYC neighborhood that inspired ‘Seinfeld’
04:16
Porch pirate caught on camera disguised in garbage bag