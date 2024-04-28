Biden mocks Trump at 2024 White House correspondents' dinner

Hannah Waddingham on ‘The Fall Guy’ and impact of ‘Ted Lasso’
Thousands of journalists, politicians and celebrities packed into a Washington ballroom for the annual White House correspondents' dinner where President Biden took some shots at former President Trump before celebrating the night’s theme of freedom of the press. NBC’s Allie Raffa reports for Sunday TODAY.April 28, 2024
