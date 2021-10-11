Under-eye circles are cool now, according to TikTok and fashion runways

When it comes to an eye makeup routine, our eyelids and lashes usually see most of the action, but social media users and fashion designers seem to feel strongly that the area under our eyes also deserves its moment to shine. From intentional under-eye circles to bejeweled detailing and everything in between, bold under-eye makeup is definitely trending, as first reported by The Cut. And even though we never expected it, we don't necessarily hate the look.

Under-eye circles kicked off the trend

The unique trend arguably kicked off earlier this year when TikTok users began embracing those dark circles that most of us have been trying to cover up with concealer. But instead of just flaunting their natural dark circles, these TikTok makeup mavens were intentionally painting on dark circles with eye shadow.

Take TikToker @saracarstens, whose under-eye circle video caused quite a stir on social media several months ago. In the short clip (which she also posted on Instagram), the TikTok user swipes on a bit of color under her eyes and smudges it in for a more subtle effect. She told TMRW that she was inspired to post the video because she's struggled to accept her own dark circles for years.

"I have them genetically and they were always very intense. The first makeup product I picked up was concealer. Later I realized that it’s nothing to be ashamed of and they can actually look pretty cool, so I decided to embrace them and include them in a few of my makeup looks," she said.

The social media user hopes the trend continues to gain traction and inspires other people who feel insecure about their dark circles to find a way to make them work.

"A lot of people have struggled/still struggle with their dark eye bags/circles and now we finally see the aesthetic and beauty in them," she said.

Under-eye jewels are celebrity approved

Some TikTokers, like makeup artist @abbyroberts, have given their under-eye bags a glam makeover with bold eye shadow colors and jewel detailing. But social media users aren't the only ones who've decided to start dressing up their under-eyes.

At the Met Gala this September, several attendees sported jewels under their eyes. Take budding model Ella Emhoff, for example, who made her Met Gala debut in a red pantsuit with matching sneakers and delicate crystals all around her eyes.

Ella Emhoff was shining bright like a diamond at the Met Gala. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

"Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt also accented his under-eyes with a single jewel on each side at the fashion event.

A single jewel under each eye gave Ben Platt an extra glow. Taylor Hill / WireImage

Bold under-eye looks are making a statement on the runway

Daring makeup is always a staple on the runways at fashion week, and designers seem to be taking inspiration from TikTok's unexpected makeup trend this season.

For instance, these models at the Del Core Spring/Summer 2022 runway show last month rocked neon under-eye makeup as they strutted their stuff down the runway.

The Del Core fashion show made a splash with bright eye makeup. John Phillips / Getty Images

At the Etro fashion show, we also spotted a model walking the runway with a plethora of jewels outlining her under-eyes.

This model brought plenty of bling to the Etro fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Is under-eye makeup a "yay" or a "nay"?

The most attention we've ever paid to our under-eye makeup is swiping on a bit of concealer and maybe some eyeliner, but we're definitely intrigued by this sudden surge of creative looks. While most aren't designed for everyday wear, we could definitely see ourselves rocking a few under-eye crystals on a night out or trying our hand at smudged liner. But the question remains: Would you rock the trend?