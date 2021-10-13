Feel like it's about time to get into the festive and spooky spirit of Halloween?

While you're sipping on pumpkin spice and fixing up your fall décor, consider adding some of these Halloween TV episodes to your watch list along with classic Halloween movies. Here's where you can stream the often hilarious Halloween-themed episodes of hit shows like “Friends,” “The Office,” “Cheers,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and many more.

"SpongeBob SquarePants"

Season 1, Episode 13: “Scaredy Pants”

Paramount Plus

How does SpongeBob feel about Halloween in Bikini Bottom? Well, after everyone is able to scare him without even trying, he is given the name “scaredy pants” and is officially sick of it. In an attempt to get rid this name, Patrick teaches him how to be “scary.”

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

"Friends"

Season 8, Episode 6: “The One with the Halloween Party”

NBCUniversal via Getty Images

When Monica decides to throw a Halloween party, the crew shows up disguised as a variety of unrelated costumes. Also in attendance are Phoebe’s twin sister, Ursula, and her fiancé, Eric (played by Sean Penn). After a few hasty arguments, Phoebe feels as though her sister has been misleading Eric, and takes the opportunity to flirt with him herself. To add to the chaos, Rachel has given away all of the candy, leaving her no option but to find another way to treat the trick-or-treaters.

Where to watch: HBO Max

"Suite Life of Zack and Cody"

Season 1, Episode 19: “The Ghost of Suite 613”

Disney+

When London mentions the hotel ghost of room 613, Zach immediately decides that he wants to explore Tipton's haunted room. Cody is not willing to take the risk, but when the whole crew decides to go inside, he hesitantly follows. To teach Zach a lesson, Cody, Maddie, Esteban, Erwin and London decide play a prank on him in the room, leaving him more scared than ever. Upon leaving the room, Zach and Cody are left with a message from the ghost. Is the hotel actually haunted?

Where to watch: Disney+

"South Park"

Season 1, Episode 7: “Pinkeye”

HBO Max

The Mir Space Station, filled with zombies, crashes into earth at the onset of Halloween. Kenny is killed by the impact of the station. The zombies flood into South Park, attempting to take over the town. The boys are tasked with conquering the zombies and winning back their town.

Where to watch: HBO Max

"Bob’s Burgers"

Season 8, Episode 3: “The Wolf of Wharf Street”

Hulu

On the night of Halloween, everyone in town decides to stay in because of the so-called wonder wolf. Linda, on the other hand, chooses to take the kids out trick-or-treating. When the kids are disappointed by the lack of candy, the group decides to go out and look for the wolf, despite the advice they've been given.

Where to watch: Hulu

"The Office"

Season 7, Episode 6: “Costume Contest”

Peacock

Michael gets upset when Darryl brings a Halloween idea to corporate instead of consulting with him first. Back at the office, everyone is obsessing over the Halloween costume contest, trying to out-do each other.

Where to watch: Peacock

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Season 2, Episode 3: “Trick or Treat”

HBO Max

When two teenage girls show up at Larry’s home without costumes asking for candy, he offends them by not giving them a sweet treat. Little does he know that the girls will later TP his whole house. Cheryl asks herself repeatedly why Larry couldn't have just given the girls their candy, but Larry wouldn't settle. So, yes, two teenage girls quite possibly tricked Larry on his Halloween.

Where to watch: HBO Max

"Cheers"

Season 3, Episode 4: “Fairy Tales Can Come True”

Peacock

On the night of Halloween, Cliff encounters the so-called woman of his dreams. The only problem: He was in costume. Cliff becomes nervous over the idea of meeting up with her again without the costume. Can fairy tales really come true?

Where to watch: Peacock, Hulu and Paramount Plus

"30 Rock"

Season 4, Episode 3: “Stone Mountain”

Peacock

Liz and Jack travel down south to scout out new talent that is more representative of “middle America.” Meanwhile, when Tracy learns that two celebrities have died, he worries that he will also die, finalizing the rule of three. Jenna is back at the office trying to suck up to the writers, but they're only concerned with their yearly Halloween party.

Where to watch: Hulu and Peacock

"Modern Family"

Season 2, Episode 6: “Halloween”

Peacock

Phil and Claire go all out for Halloween, attempting to make their house the spookiest on the block. Despite their efforts, the family is not so psyched about the roles that they have been asked to play, leaving Phil and Claire as the only family members who are actually excited about the day. Gloria and Jay fight about her accent and Cam is hanging on by a thread because of an earlier traumatic experience that occurred on Halloween. Will the family make it through Claire’s ideal day?

Where to watch: Hulu and Peacock

"New Girl"

Season 2, Episode 6: “Halloween”

Netflix

Jess, who has a newfound interest in Dr. Sam, invites him to the haunted house. She convinces herself that if he shows up in costume, that means he likes her. Nick, Cece, Schmidt, Winston and their respective dates go to the haunted house event with Jess. Cece and Schmidt get mistaken for bride and groom, even though she came with someone else. After a while, Sam finally arrives at the event without a costume. Despite his lack of spirit, Jess is still excited to see him. Nick finds a moment with Sam alone and sees that he is texting other girls. Nick and Jess share a sweet moment back at home ... after he punches her.

Where to watch: Netflix

"Glee"

Season 2, Episode 5: “The Rocky Horror Glee Show”

Netflix

When Will learns that Emma loves the “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” costumes, screaming and all, Will decides to assign it to the Glee Club as the school play. The club is hesitant at first due to the profanity, but after cutting out risky scenes and doing a little convincing, he has them hooked. After a series of events, Will chooses to continue the production of the play, though they have to lose the audience. Is the club happy with this decision?

Where to watch: Amazon Prime and Netflix