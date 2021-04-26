Zendaya's neon yellow Oscars dress was a nod to this '70s Cher look

The “Malcolm & Marie” star, 24, was a ray of sunshine on the red carpet in a yellow chiffon gown by Valentino.

Timeless! Shutterstock, Getty Images

Her vibrant look also appeared to be a style tribute to Cher, who sported a similar jumpsuit on “The Sonny and Cher Show” in 1970, according to Vogue.

Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, shared an archival photo of Cher’s ‘70s look in his Instagram story with the text “constant inspiration.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Like Cher’s outfit, Zendaya’s dress included a daring cutout at the midriff, a common theme on the Oscars red carpet this year.

In another possible tribute to the “I Got You Babe” singer, Zendaya wore her long hair down and simply styled with a center part.

While Cher’s outfit included a halter top with a bow tied at her neck, Zendaya’s dress was strapless, and she accessorized with $6 million of Bulgari jewelry, including a necklace with two diamond collars and a yellow diamond.

She finished her look with matching yellow Jimmy Choo heels and a coordinating yellow mask.

Zendaya’s custom dress took 300 hours to create by hand, according to an Instagram post from Valentino. The dress even has its own name, “Force de beauté” (force of beauty).

The showstopping gown also apparently glows in the dark, as seen in a series of Instagram photos and videos from her stylist, who called the dress a “neon dream.”