Zendaya's neon yellow Oscars dress was a nod to this '70s Cher look

The actor's yellow dress paid tribute to another red-carpet icon.

April 26, 202106:24
/ Source: TODAY
By Lindsay Lowe

Zendaya turned back time with her 2021 Oscars look!

Zendaya's sunny gown was a tribute to another red-carpet icon.Chris Pizzello / AP

The “Malcolm & Marie” star, 24, was a ray of sunshine on the red carpet in a yellow chiffon gown by Valentino.

Timeless!Shutterstock, Getty Images

Her vibrant look also appeared to be a style tribute to Cher, who sported a similar jumpsuit on “The Sonny and Cher Show” in 1970, according to Vogue.

Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, shared an archival photo of Cher’s ‘70s look in his Instagram story with the text “constant inspiration.”

Like Cher’s outfit, Zendaya’s dress included a daring cutout at the midriff, a common theme on the Oscars red carpet this year.

In another possible tribute to the “I Got You Babe” singer, Zendaya wore her long hair down and simply styled with a center part.

While Cher’s outfit included a halter top with a bow tied at her neck, Zendaya’s dress was strapless, and she accessorized with $6 million of Bulgari jewelry, including a necklace with two diamond collars and a yellow diamond.

She finished her look with matching yellow Jimmy Choo heels and a coordinating yellow mask.

Zendaya’s custom dress took 300 hours to create by hand, according to an Instagram post from Valentino. The dress even has its own name, “Force de beauté” (force of beauty).

The showstopping gown also apparently glows in the dark, as seen in a series of Instagram photos and videos from her stylist, who called the dress a “neon dream.”

Lindsay Lowe

Lindsay Lowe has been a regular contributor to TODAY.com since 2016, covering pop culture, style, home and other lifestyle topics. She is also working on her first novel, a domestic drama set in rural Regency England.