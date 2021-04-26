The Oscars red carpet is back! Stars brought out their Sunday finest for the awards show, and didn't hold back when it came to the fashion. Here are some of the best-dressed celebs and hottest trends from Hollywood's big night.
Peekaboo midriff
Hello, abs! Whether a small cutout or a two-piece gown, this year's Oscar looks were all about showing off a little midriff.
Modern princess gowns
Full skirts and floppy bows were feminine and sweet on the red carpet, but sultry details like plunging necklines and cutouts kept these pretty looks from veering too frilly.
Fabulous feathers
Is there anything more glamorous than crisp white feathers on the red carpet? Whether fluffing out a full skirt or enhancing the sleeves on a pantsuit, feathers were the perfect finishing touch for both of these outfits.
Oscar gold
If there's one color that screams Oscars, it has to be gold. And these stars proved that there's no wrong way to wear the winning metallic shade.
Sleek suiting
Make way for the men! These actors were working the red carpet with funky '70s-inspired shapes, cool cummerbunds and drool-worthy diamonds.
Red hot
There's nothing as classic as a siren red gown for Hollywood's big night, but modern shapes and surprising accessories (hello, Reese's belt!) kept them looking modern.