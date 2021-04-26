IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Oscars red carpet 2021: See the most memorable outfits of the night

From midriff-baring gowns to fabulous feathers, see the top trends of the Oscars red carpet.

By Emily Sher

The Oscars red carpet is back! Stars brought out their Sunday finest for the awards show, and didn't hold back when it came to the fashion. Here are some of the best-dressed celebs and hottest trends from Hollywood's big night.

Peekaboo midriff

Ariana DeBose, Vanessa Kirby, Carey Mulligan, Zendaya, Andra DayGetty Images

Hello, abs! Whether a small cutout or a two-piece gown, this year's Oscar looks were all about showing off a little midriff.

Modern princess gowns

Halle Berry, Amanda Seyfried, Carey Mulligan, Maria BakalovaReuters/ Getty Images

Full skirts and floppy bows were feminine and sweet on the red carpet, but sultry details like plunging necklines and cutouts kept these pretty looks from veering too frilly.

Fabulous feathers

Laura Dern, Tiara ThomasReuters/ Getty Images

Is there anything more glamorous than crisp white feathers on the red carpet? Whether fluffing out a full skirt or enhancing the sleeves on a pantsuit, feathers were the perfect finishing touch for both of these outfits.

Oscar gold

Andra Day, Leslie Odom Jr., Carey Mulligan, Bianca OanaGetty Images

If there's one color that screams Oscars, it has to be gold. And these stars proved that there's no wrong way to wear the winning metallic shade.

Sleek suiting

Lil Rel Howery, Lakeith Stanfield, Riz Ahmed, Daniel KaluuyaGetty Images

Make way for the men! These actors were working the red carpet with funky '70s-inspired shapes, cool cummerbunds and drool-worthy diamonds.

Red hot

Angela Bassett, Amanda Seyfried, Olivia Colman, Reese WitherspoonGetty Images

There's nothing as classic as a siren red gown for Hollywood's big night, but modern shapes and surprising accessories (hello, Reese's belt!) kept them looking modern.

