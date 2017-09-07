'You look amazing!' Mom's Ambush Makeover leaves her son in tears

share tweet pin email

With fall right around the corner, there's no better time to refresh your look. To kick off the season, our Ambush Makeover team took to the plaza to find two women who were ready to let the windy fall weather spark some change in the wardrobe department.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Watch this mom's Ambush Makeover bring her son to tears Play Video - 6:49 Watch this mom's Ambush Makeover bring her son to tears Play Video - 6:49

Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin surprised two deserving moms with a morning of pampering, and the results had our jaws on the floor.

Coleen Valley

TODAY Coleen Valley before her transformation.

Coleen Valley's best friend, Tammy, surprised her with a trip to the city and then surprised her again by telling her she was coming to get a makeover for her birthday! The 50-year-old mother of five from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, never spends time on herself, so Tammy wanted to do something special for her.

"I'm just happy we could do this for you," Valley's daughter said.

When she walked into the studio after her makeover, the reaction was instantaneous. Valley's daughter even exclaimed, "Dad's going to die!"

TODAY Valley looks amazing after her Ambush Makeover.

The Ambush team kicked off the va-va-voom makeover by trimming Valley's hair into a shoulder-length bob and adding sexy bangs in the front for a softer look. Licari lightened her hair to a golden honey color and added a few highlights for dimension.

Martin finished the transformation with a gorgeous cocktail dress and a new set of heels. Mixing a textured lace on the top with a bold floral print on the bottom gives this dress a dramatic flair, and the bell sleeves are perfect for fall. This is the dress you'd want to wear for a hot date night!

Here's how you can get Valley's new look.

Tadashi Shoji Lace & Brocade Sheath Dress, $408, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Phoebe Suede Kitten Heels, $130, White House Black Market

White House Black Market

Michelle Moyers

TODAY Michelle Moyers before her Ambush Makeover.

Michelle Moyers, 48, came to the plaza in the hopes of getting a makeover from our Ambush team. The mom from Norfolk, Virginia, recently lost 40 pounds and she's gearing up for her 30th high school reunion, so she was thrilled to be chosen for a fresh new style.

"It's got to go," Moyers said of her waist-length hair. The team delivered big-time, cutting her hair into long, glamorous waves and lightening her hair to a soft blonde with golden highlights.

Martin dressed Moyers' slim new figure in easy separates that can be transitioned from day to night by adding a few bold accessories. Each piece is the perfect fall staple, so Moyers is set to mix and match all season long.

TODAY Moyers looks like a superstar after her transformation!

When her son Daniel took off his blindfold and saw his mom's new look, the waterworks started. "You look amazing, Mom," he said. "You look so beautiful!"

Could he be any more sweet?

Here's how you can get Moyers' look. Congratulations to both ladies on their gorgeous makeovers!

Perforated Soft Knit Cardigan, $99, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo

Long Scoop Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo

NYDJ Alina Colored Stretch Skinny Jeans, $114, Nordstrom