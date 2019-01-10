Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By TODAY

It was a chilly day on the TODAY plaza, but that didn't stop two incredible sisters from flying all the way from Chicago and waiting outside in the cold for the chance to get an Ambush Makeover.

Hairstylist Louis Licari and style expert Jill Martin plucked Jennifer Donaldson and Catherine Hickey out of the crowd for a morning of pampering and advice from the experts!

Jennifer Donaldson

Jennifer Donaldson looked stunning after her Ambush transformation! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Jennifer Donaldson is a true free spirit — She and her sister flew here for the day just for the chance to get an Ambush Makeover. She was hoping for a look to match her adventurous attitude and Martin and Licari were happy to deliver!

Adrianna Pappell Jumpsuit, $149, Adrianna Papell

This sleek black jumpsuit with a scalloped neckline is the perfect piece for a night out on the town. Thrown on a pair of statement earrings and add a metallic clutch for an extra dose of sparkle.

Catherine Hickey

Catherine Hickey looked amazing after her makeover! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Catherine Hickey is just as adventurous as her sister, having lived abroad for over 17 years! She's also a breast cancer survivor and she hasn't changed her hairstyle in years, so she was excited to see what the Ambush team had in store for her!

1.State One-Button Stretch Crepe Blazer, $129, Nordstrom

This blazer is classic enough to wear with pretty much anything. Pair it with a thin turtleneck on chilly winter days, or a slinky top for a pretty date night look.

Marilyn Stretch Twill Straight Leg Pants, $59, Nordstrom

When it comes to a great pair of pants, fit is everything. These straight-leg pants are flattering for almost any figure and make a great versatile addition to any closet.

Vina Druzy Drop Earrings, 36, BaubleBar

These sophisticated earrings are a great way to add a pop of color to a monochromatic look. They'd look equally great paired with a simple white button down.

