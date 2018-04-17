Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Supermodel Carol Alt swears by organic foundation and an overnight wrinkle patch

Her anti-aging secret 'pops your wrinkles' overnight.

by Donna Freydkin /  / Updated  / Source: TODAY
Carol AltPatrick McMullan via Getty Images

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

She was dubbed the “next million dollar face” by Life magazine in 1980.

And true to that prediction, Carol Alt has appeared on hundreds of magazine covers, including Vogue and Elle. Suffice to say, the former supermodel, now 57, knows a thing (or seven) about beauty.

"I just do my thing," she told Megyn Kelly TODAY about her beauty routine. "I do the raw food diet. It saved my life. I had such health issues."

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Carol Alt reveals the surprising beauty item she always has in her purse

07:42

Alt is a do-it-yourself whiz. She makes her own shampoo, and when she runs out of moisturizer, has been known to wax poetic about the virtues of olive oil.

But her other beauty secrets are very much attainable.

She's found an anti-aging product she swears by.

"I have this new stuff called Miracle in the Night. It’s a patch. You put it on your skin and it pops your wrinkles. It’s unbelievable. It’s all natural, which is very big for me. I can do it when I need it," she said.

Editor's note: We love anti-wrinkle face masks and there are tons online that reviewers rave about. The Wrinkles Schminkles mask is a best-seller on Dermstore and is actually reusable. The kit comes with a silicon pad that helps slow down the aging process and improve the appearance of fine lines for 20-30 uses! They also sell a men's version.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Wrinkles Schminkles reusable forehead smoothing kit

$30Dermstore

These two anti-aging face masks are Amazon Choice products with tons of 4.5-star reviews. Both come in packs of four and use the power of antioxidants and hyaluronic acid to boost hydration and restore firmness.

Hada Labo Tokyo Anti-Aging Facial Sheet (4-pack)

$8Amazon

Karuna Age-Defying + Face Mask (4-pack)

$21Amazon

When it comes to makeup, Alt is a big fan of RMS Beauty, which is known for using organic and food-grade ingredients in its products.

"They have this foundation that I love and I use the blush on my cheeks and my lips. It’s really nice. The foundation — you need so little to cover everything. I just do spot-touch and go. I hardly ever use foundation," said Alt.

RMS Beauty Un-Cover Up

$38Nordstrom

This product is also available on Amazon Prime for the same price.

RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek lip & cheek color

$36Nordstrom

For more celebrity favorites:

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.