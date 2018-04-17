Alt is a do-it-yourself whiz. She makes her own shampoo, and when she runs out of moisturizer, has been known to wax poetic about the virtues of olive oil.

But her other beauty secrets are very much attainable.

She's found an anti-aging product she swears by.

"I have this new stuff called Miracle in the Night. It’s a patch. You put it on your skin and it pops your wrinkles. It’s unbelievable. It’s all natural, which is very big for me. I can do it when I need it," she said.

When it comes to makeup, Alt is a big fan of RMS Beauty, which is known for using organic and food-grade ingredients in its products.

"They have this foundation that I love and I use the blush on my cheeks and my lips. It’s really nice. The foundation — you need so little to cover everything. I just do spot-touch and go. I hardly ever use foundation," said Alt.

