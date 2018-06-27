Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

4 hot trends to try this summer and how to wear them

Lilliana Vazquez shares her favorite warm weather trends!
by Lilliana Vazquez / / Source: TODAY
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Now that summer is in full swing, it's time for endless fun in the sun.

Whether you're headed to the beach over the next few months or just need to dress for the hot weather to take care of daily errands, there are tons of fun trends to try this season. As part of the TODAY Style Squad, I'm sharing some of my favorite summer trends and tips on how to wear them.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

4 staples to up your fashion game this summer

Jun.27.201803:35

White culottes

White is a must-have color in your wardrobe during the summer. And white culottes are the perfect way to incorporate it — they look great on everyone and can be dressed up or down for any occasion. It's an easy way to look put-together in a flash.

Denim culottes high waist, $30, H&M

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Denim culottes high waist

$30H&M

White culottes summer trend
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Striped dress

Stripes are such a summer staple. This season, update your usual striped T-shirts or tank tops with a lightweight striped dress. This updated version of stripes can be found everywhere in store at the moment. Not only will you look stylish in this trend but also classic.

Striped pom-pom dress, $19, Forever 21

Striped pom pom dress

$19Forever 21

Striped dress summer fashion trend
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Linen jumpsuit

The two things you want to be during a hot summer day is comfortable and cool! A linen jumpsuit will help get you there, letting you participate in fun outdoor activities with ease — all while looking stylish. Add festive accessories bring this trend to the next level.

Spot tea jumpsuit in linen look with side tie detail, $32, Asos

Spot tea jumpsuit in linen look with side tie detail

$32ASOS

Linen jumpsuit summer fashion trend
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Gingham print

Gingham is the pattern of the summer. From the classic black-and-white check to a multitude of other color combinations, you will see this pattern in every clothing store. Combine the busy print with a bright, solid hue to really make it pop.

Checkered bow tie waist smoking pants, $15, Shein

Checkered bow tie waist smoking pants

$15Shein

Gingham print summer fashion trend
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

For more fun summer fashion, check out the flip-flops one editor absolutely loves and flattering swimsuits for under $100.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today