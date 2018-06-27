White culottes

White is a must-have color in your wardrobe during the summer. And white culottes are the perfect way to incorporate it — they look great on everyone and can be dressed up or down for any occasion. It's an easy way to look put-together in a flash.

Denim culottes high waist, $30, H&M

Striped dress

Stripes are such a summer staple. This season, update your usual striped T-shirts or tank tops with a lightweight striped dress. This updated version of stripes can be found everywhere in store at the moment. Not only will you look stylish in this trend but also classic.

Striped pom-pom dress, $19, Forever 21

Linen jumpsuit

The two things you want to be during a hot summer day is comfortable and cool! A linen jumpsuit will help get you there, letting you participate in fun outdoor activities with ease — all while looking stylish. Add festive accessories bring this trend to the next level.

Spot tea jumpsuit in linen look with side tie detail, $32, Asos

Gingham print

Gingham is the pattern of the summer. From the classic black-and-white check to a multitude of other color combinations, you will see this pattern in every clothing store. Combine the busy print with a bright, solid hue to really make it pop.

Checkered bow tie waist smoking pants, $15, Shein

