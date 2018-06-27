Get Stuff We Love
Now that summer is in full swing, it's time for endless fun in the sun.
Whether you're headed to the beach over the next few months or just need to dress for the hot weather to take care of daily errands, there are tons of fun trends to try this season. As part of the TODAY Style Squad, I'm sharing some of my favorite summer trends and tips on how to wear them.
White culottes
White is a must-have color in your wardrobe during the summer. And white culottes are the perfect way to incorporate it — they look great on everyone and can be dressed up or down for any occasion. It's an easy way to look put-together in a flash.
Denim culottes high waist, $30, H&M
Striped dress
Stripes are such a summer staple. This season, update your usual striped T-shirts or tank tops with a lightweight striped dress. This updated version of stripes can be found everywhere in store at the moment. Not only will you look stylish in this trend but also classic.
Striped pom-pom dress, $19, Forever 21
Linen jumpsuit
The two things you want to be during a hot summer day is comfortable and cool! A linen jumpsuit will help get you there, letting you participate in fun outdoor activities with ease — all while looking stylish. Add festive accessories bring this trend to the next level.
Spot tea jumpsuit in linen look with side tie detail, $32, Asos
Gingham print
Gingham is the pattern of the summer. From the classic black-and-white check to a multitude of other color combinations, you will see this pattern in every clothing store. Combine the busy print with a bright, solid hue to really make it pop.
Checkered bow tie waist smoking pants, $15, Shein
