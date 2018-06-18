15 flattering swimsuits for less than $100

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

One of the perks of being a fashion editor is that you get to preview new swimwear styles before they're released. So, to make shopping for a bathing suit a little easier, we asked some of our favorite editors to share what they’ve seen and, more importantly, what they’ll be wearing to the beach and pool this summer.

One-piece swimsuits that complement all shapes and sizes are trending. So are colorful and comfortable two-piece options. Check out these editors’ recommendations — all for less than $100!

1. Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit, $18 (usually $45), Aerie

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

"At 4 foot, 11 inches, I’m always trying to find swimsuits that elongate my figure. This classic one-piece, which comes in multiple colors, just may be the most flattering suit I own. With its low back, high-cut legs and low underarms, this suit lengthens my figure in every way possible,” said Alexis Parente, assistant fashion/swim editor at InStyle.

2. Textured Swimsuit, $46, Zara

“Although white can potentially be see-through when wet, it can also be extremely flattering on tan skin. This swimsuit is lined so there’s no 'peekage' from underneath. And the cut is flattering — I love that it has a deep V front and thin straps, while still being a little modest,” said Jessica King, senior fashion and market editor at Martha Stewart Living and Martha Stewart Weddings.

3. Knotted-Tie Swim Top, $15 (usually $25), Old Navy

String-Bikini Bottoms, $13 (usually $20), Old Navy

“I had to emergency-purchase a swimsuit once while on vacation in high school. Even though that buy was driven by necessity (it was the least expensive option!), it quickly became one of my favorite bikinis because the fit was on point, the pattern was a classic and the quality was surprisingly good. I wore that two-piece for a solid 15 years before the time came to retire it. This summer, I’m replacing it in the same cut. The bandeau-style top and adjustable side-tie bottoms are figure-flattering, and gingham is a strong trend for the season,” said Rebecca Daly, senior fashion editor at Real Simple.

4. Strappy Ring Back, $26, ASOS

“Lately, I’ve been loving solid one-pieces that I can also wear as bodysuits. This red-hot swimsuit looks just as good alone as it does with denim cutoffs and quirky slides,” said Jennifer Barthole, senior fashion editor at Shape.

5. Training Printed Swimsuit, $90, Adidas

“As a former competitive swimmer, when I am in the water, I actually want to swim! So, having a bathing suit that works double duty — one that looks great and can be used for lap swimming — is a priority. This swimsuit is the perfect match of both function and fashion,” noted Aya Kanai, chief fashion director, Hearst Women’s Fashion Group.

6. O'Neill 365 Hybrid Harbor Tank One-Piece, $90, Amazon

“The sportiness of this one-piece combined with its leaf print make me feel like a cool surfer girl, even when I’m just laying out on the beach at the Jersey Shore. I also love its full coverage so nothing is in jeopardy of popping out or being exposed,” said Gabrielle Porcaro, fashion and market editor at Women’s Health.

7. Nylon Tricot One Shoulder One-Piece, $32 (usually $46), American Apparel

“I love that the asymmetrical single shoulder is an edgy version of a classic one-piece, while the milky white shade looks great against my darker skin tone. Plus this one-piece is a favorite with me because it can also be worn as a bodysuit in the summer,” noted Tiffany Reid, senior fashion editor at Seventeen.

8. Women’s 1989 Scoopback One-Piece Swimsuit, $98, J. Crew

“These days, I’m all about the beauty and ease of an elegant one-piece bathing suit. Bikinis are great, but I like being able to throw on a pair of shorts or pants over my swimsuit and walk into a restaurant with ease. And this one, with its fiery red color and high cut to the waist, gives me 'Baywatch' flashbacks!” noted Jacqui Gifford, travel director at Travel + Leisure.

9. Delphine Skirted One-Piece Swimsuit, $52 (usually $70), Joules

“I love that this one-piece suit, with its slimming ruching, adjustable ties and whimsical polka dots, is slightly retro in feeling and has just the right amount of coverage so I can be active at the beach without having to worry about a wardrobe malfunction,” noted Kristen Saladino, executive fashion director, Hearst’s Women’s Lifestyle Group.

10. Shirrendipity Halter Tankini Top, $35 (usually $59), Athleta

“Bathing suit shopping is easy for me because I stick with what works — a halter-style tankini suit. The cut is flattering for a smaller bust and broad shoulders, plus it’s versatile enough to wear to a hot yoga class. And because it’s secure around my neck, I don’t have to worry about strap malfunctions while playing with my kids in the pool,” said Erica Metzger, beauty and fashion director at Better Homes & Gardens.

Metzger's recommended suit is almost sold out, but here are some similar options:

Athena Blue Horizon Molded Cup Tankini Top, $74, Swimspot

Lauren Ralph Lauren Tummy-Control Halter Tankini Top, $64 (usually $86), Macy's

11. The Busty Bralette, $45, Lively

The High Waist Bottoms, $45, Lively

“I am always drawn to sporty, modern, sophisticated swimwear. But because I wear a larger cup size, I often find it difficult to find a swimsuit that fits well, yet is still minimal in its construction. This bralette top works for a D cup, plus you can mix and match all the different colored tops and bottoms all summer long,” noted Dana Avidan Cohn, executive style director at POPSUGAR.

12. Halter Bikini Top, $30, Zara

Bikini Bottoms, $26, Zara

“I tend to gravitate towards halter styles because they're supportive, comfortable and provide ample coverage. This geometric print reads both retro and modern, and at under $60, it's a great find,” said Leah Cooper, features editor, fashion & culture at Coveteur.

13. Palm Springs Bralette Top, $55, Free People

Palm Springs Cheeky Bikini Bottoms, $50, Free People

“The yellow/chartreuse color pops without being over the top, and the simple, yet standout, silhouette is athletic yet feminine. Now all I need is a beach!” noted Annie Georgia Greenberg, fashion editor-at-large at Refinery29.

14. Farrah One-Piece Striped Swimsuit, $98, Free People

"I love this one-piece for so many reasons: the pastel blue and pink colors are extremely on-trend for spring, the cut is approachable but still makes a statement, and it’s the kind of swimsuit you can throw a skirt or pair of shorts on over and call it a day,” said Lauren Eggertsen, fashion editor at Who What Wear.

15. J. Crew Cross-Back Bandeau Swimsuit, $98, J.Crew

"Any bathing suit I buy has to earn three F's: it has to flatter, forgive and function. Now that I live in Los Angeles, I'm in the ocean all year round. Owning a stylish one-piece is essential with my active beach life of surfing, paddleboarding and chasing my kids in rough waves. I went on a scavenger hunt in the swimwear market to find the perfect style for summer, and this one needs to be on everyone's shopping list," said style expert Polly Blitzer, founder of BeautyBlitz.com.

"It has a classic silhouette in the front, but there's a sexy crisscross panel on the back — it’s nearly identical to the swimsuit my grandmother wore in St. Tropez circa 1960. This vibrant red shade looks lovely with bronzed skin, and you can count on the streamlined Spandex to smooth your curves a bit. It comes with straps that convert it to a halter, which is great for high-tide days," she added.

The splurge

If you want to spend a bit more on a bathing suit than usual, take a look at this sleek pick — it's a bit over out $100 budget.

Magicsuit Coco One-Piece Scuba Swimsuit, $186 (take 30 percent off with code FRIENDS), Lord & Taylor

“As the name suggests, this swimsuit miraculously makes me feel beautiful and confident — two traits that aren’t so easy to come by when you’re half-naked in public. Yep, I know this one-piece is a little pricey, but it’s worth every cent. My tummy is sucked in and my boobs are pushed up. Priceless!” says Julee Wilson, beauty & fashion director at Essence.