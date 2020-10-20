Steph Curry defends wife Ayesha after she receives criticism for her new look

Steph Curry is supporting his wife no matter what people say on social media.

The Golden State Warriors guard posted a comment on Ayesha Curry's Instagram on Monday defending her new look featuring a lighter hair color.

It all started when Ayesha shared a short video clip of herself with Steph sitting in a car outside. She captioned the post, "Mom goes blonde (temporarily)," and sure enough, her straight hair is a bright blond shade.

Although many of the comments on her post were positive and enthusiastic, one user commented, "Also... the nose too. Contour or nose job? That's why you look so different to us. The hair & the nose."

The mom of three replied to the comment with laughing and shrugging emojis and explained that the post included a "fun Instagram filter." But Steph wasn't going to sit around without responding.

Steph Curry didn't hesitate to shut down a troll on his wife's Instagram page. Instagram

In a followup comment, he wrote, "You beautiful baby. And don't you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There's just a bunch of meanies out there and I don't like it. I don't like it one bit. Do you boo boo."

Steph's comment has since garnered nearly 25,000, with people backing him up.

"And that's how a King uplifts his Queen. Love your response," one wrote.

Ayesha Curry can rock both light and dark hair colors. Ayesha Curry / Instagram

The "Ayesha's Home Kitchen" star also shared a short Boomerang GIF in her Instagram story, tilting her head to the side and showing her new hair color from another angle. She captioned it, "Growing on me," and a smiling emoji.

In his comment, Steph finished with a lighthearted joke, writing, "P.S. If the wig falls off I won't tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won't anybody know. Wait- that's been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain't even know. Now I'm tripping."

This isn't the first time Ayesha has received rude comments on her Instagram account. In May 2019, she fired back at a troll who left a comment about her then-10-month-old son Canon's weight and diet.

Over the years, Ayesha's kept it real and shared her honest experiences with everything from plastic surgery to her husband home-schooling their children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cookbook author, who launched a new magazine earlier this year called "Sweet July," told Hoda Kotb on TODAY that she and Steph have been focused on their kids while staying at home and it's been a "sweet chaos."