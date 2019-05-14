Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 14, 2019, 8:00 PM UTC By Alyssa Newcomb

After Ayesha Curry had her second child, the cookbook author said she got a breast augmentation, but it didn't turn out like she expected.

Now the mother of three, Curry opened up to "Working Mother" magazine in a refreshing and honest interview, where she shared the story of the "botched boob job" she got while she was feeling "depressed" about her body after giving birth to daughter Ryan Carson, who is now 3 1/2 years old.

"The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet. They’re worse now than they were before," Curry said.

The CoverGirl partner said she was also suffering "a bit of postpartum" when she made the "rash decision" to get plastic surgery. While it didn't work out the way she wanted, Curry said she supports any mom who feels like it's the right choice for her.

"I would never do anything like that again," she said. "But I’m an advocate of if something makes you happy, who cares about the judgment?”

While her life may look perfect and glamorous from the outside, the "mompreneur" has a reputation for being honest about what it's really like to be a wife, successful businesswoman and mother.

Earlier this year, Curry opened up about her marriage to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and revealed she tries to put her marriage first.

“Ultimately, when our relationship is good, the kids are happy," she said.