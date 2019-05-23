Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 23, 2019, 12:55 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Ayesha Curry has no problem laughing off rude social media comments about herself, but she draws the line when people go after her baby.

The cookbook author took to Instagram to share a photo of her family celebrating after her husband, Steph Curry, and his Golden State Warriors won the NBA Western Conference finals. Ayesha Curry is standing off to the side next to her husband in the photo, holding the couple’s 10-month-old son, Canon.

“Are you pregnant again?????” one person wrote in the comments.

The picture prompted some to come to the defense of Curry, who had a good-natured response.

“Absolutely not LOL,” she wrote. “My 30-lb. son is just breaking my back in every photo.”

But that prompted other Instagram users to comment about the baby’s weight. Though many responded with compliments, including one who described the boy as “so cute and juicy,” others were more cruel.

“Maybe portion control his food a little bit,” wrote one person, who has since deleted the comment.

That prompted Curry to snap back, “Excuse you? No. Just no.”

Many of her followers also seized on the comment, defending the baby’s size.

“RIGHT!?!! @cashmoneyap should portion control his rudeness!! Chubby babies are the cutest!!” said one user.

“Shame on y’all for suggesting portion controlling a baby! Babies only eat when hungry... he wouldn’t eat if he wasn’t hungry! There is nothing wrong with rolls on a baby!!! Shame on you adults body shaming a BABY,” wrote another.

In addition to their son, Curry and her husband are parents to daughters, Riley, 6, and Ryan, 3.

Earlier this year, Curry shared her feeding philosophy for her kids with Parents magazine, saying that no one in her home gets dessert without eating dinner first. But she admitted that some rules are broken occasionally.

“We love to have movie night with the kids where we eat popcorn, ice cream and then breakfast for dinner,” she said.

Curry also has been open about body image and her insecurities. She recently opened up to Working Mother magazine about her decision to get plastic surgery while feeling “depressed” about her body after the birth of her second daughter.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t happy with the results of the breast augmentation.

“The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet,” she said. “They’re worse now than they were before.”