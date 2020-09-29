Ayesha Curry says husband Steph Curry is the schoolteacher for their kids

When it comes to remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic, Ayesha Curry says her NBA star husband, Stephen Curry, is the one taking the lead when it comes to homeschooling.

In an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Monday, the cookbook author and television host revealed her husband has been helping out immensely when it comes to their children's education.

Curry, 31, who joined the show remotely as a guest, was ready to talk about her home life during the pandemic with her husband and three children, as well as her new cookbook, "The Full Plate,". The couple are parents to Riley Elizabeth Curry, 8, who's been stealing the spotlight from her famous parents since she was a toddler, Ryan Carson Curry, 5, and Canon Wardell Jack Curry, 2.

"How is your mommy-pandemic going?" Clarkson asked her guest. "Is remote learning the worst for you as well?"

"It's going, right? Like, it's going," Curry replied before revealing that she actually has a leg up on most moms. "But luckily for me, Stephen has really stepped in with the education and their schooling. And I'm OK with that. Because I said, I birthed them, so now you can birth and nurture their education."

"I get it," Clarkson replied. "And he's actually doing it?" she asked Curry with a surprised tone.

"He's doing it. I'm so grateful. But he's making up for lost time, to be quite frank. Because he would sleep through all of the diaper changes and the late nights when they were babies, and so now this is his strong suit."

This isn't the first time Steph Curry has shown that he knows how to connect with kids. In 2018, he responded to a 9-year-old fan that he would make things right and expand his brand to include basketball shoes for girls.

And since Ayesha Curry has had a little more free time on her hands, she's made good use of it, coming out with a magazine, "Sweet July," named for the month all her kids were born, and her new cookbook.

"I'm so excited about this cookbook," Curry told Clarkson.

"With this book, life was really chaotic and I wanted the book to reflect that. And so, it's filled with quick, easy recipes that don't lack flavor," she said, explaining that she usually finds easy recipes to be on the bland side.

Curry also said that she loves to cook with her kids, who are "super adventurous eaters," which is not surprising since they've already shown that they're bold in other areas including showing off their dance moves!

"I think the best part about the book is there's a huge cocktails chapter," Curry added. "And I highly encourage people to make a cocktail first so that they can drink while making the meal."