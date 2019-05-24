Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 24, 2019, 2:17 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

It's been a whirlwind month for Sophie Turner!

In the span of a few weeks, the "Game of Thrones" actress got married (to pop singer Joe Jonas) and bid adieu to her hit HBO show. As if that wasn't enough to keep us on our toes, Sophie just debuted a brand new 'do, too!

Turner showed off sexy blunt bangs today while promoting her film "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" in London, and we're simply speechless.

Turner looks totally hot with her new blunt bangs! Neil Mockford / GC Images

The stylish actress paired her sultry new style with a very '70s ensemble - a velvet-printed blazer (sans shirt) and wide-legged pants - and looked simply stunning.

The actress looked quite stylish at her latest press appearance for "Dark Phoenix." Neil Mockford / GC Images

Turner's bangs are brand-spanking new, too, as she was just spotted at a photo call in London yesterday without the fresh fringe.

Just yesterday, the actress was spotted without bangs. David M. Benett / WireImage

The 23-year-old has had a jam-packed couple of weeks promoting "Dark Phoenix" everywhere from Paris to Mexico, and she's been looking pretty darn chic along the way.

Turner has been promoting her new film all around the world. Victor Chavez / Getty Images

Since Turner's bangs are so new, we're not sure if they're the real deal or just a wig, but we're totally digging them nonetheless!

See Sophie Turner's past hairstyles

Press tour beauty

Victor Chavez / Getty Images

In recent weeks, the newlywed has been rocking mid-length locks with a middle part.

Playing pretend

She was just playing dress up, but Turner gave fans a glimpse of what she'd look like with dark black strands when she dressed up as Morticia Addams for Halloween this fall.

Pretty platinum

The newlywed dyed her hair platinum and chopped it into a trendy lob last summer.

Sleek and sexy

Turner looked stunning at the 2017 Met Gala with slicked back hair.

Long locks

We always loved Turner's long locks, photographed here in 2016.

Radiant redhead

Turner, aka Sansa Stark, looks beautiful with red hair.

Blast from the past

Fans know Turner for her red mane in "Game of Thrones," but in real life, the actress has lighter natural roots.

The early days

It's clearly not the first time Turner has rocked bangs in her life!