May 21, 2019, 5:01 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Gina Rodriguez is ready for summer!

The "Jane the Virgin" actress just ditched her signature jet-black locks for something a little more sunny, right in time for the warmer weather.

Rodriguez debuted beautiful blond highlights on Instagram, giving a shout-out to the pros at Ramirez Tran Salon in Los Angeles, who created her fresh look.

Colorist Grace Zip helped perfect Rodriguez's beautiful balayage, while salon owner Anh Co Tran gave her a refreshing trim.

It's been a season of change for the 34-year-old, who recently tied the knot with actor Joe LoCicero earlier this month. Rodriguez's CW series "Jane the Virgin" is also airing its final season.

With all the "newness" in her life, we're not surprised the actress decided to top things off with a hot new 'do!

See Gina Rodriguez's past hairstyles:

Hot highlights

From time to time, the CW star strays away from her dark locks and adds some sunny highlights.

Short hair, don't care

The hair chameleon isn't afraid to switch up the color or length of her locks.

Edgy lady

We'll never forget when Rodriguez shaved the side of her head!

Blond beauty

In 2016, the actress tried out life as a blond and totally rocked it!

Jane the beauty

"Jane the Virgin" fans know Rodriguez as the romantic beauty with long, wavy, dark hair.

Beautiful balayage

It's not the first time the actress has sported blond highlights! Here, she rocks balayage back in 2014.

Early days

The 34-year-old shared this sweet throwback.

Blast from the past

In this adorable flashback photo, the actress looks simply adorable with her bob hairstyle and heavy bangs.