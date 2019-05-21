Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 21, 2019, 9:17 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Lisa Rinna is at it again!

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to Instagram this week to model a sexy new shoulder-length blond wig — and her fans positively flipped for it.

"What shall we name her?" she asked in her caption.

While the 55-year-old star's fans fell over themselves complimenting her new look, her "Real Housewives" pals also gave it two thumbs up.

"OMG," gushed Kyle Richards.

"... let’s name her Lola," chimed in Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who also used an expletive to express her excitement.

"Name her GOALS," wrote Dorit Kemsley, who was understandably blown away.

Even the actress's 17-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, loved her mom's new hairstyle. "Wait I wanna wear this," she wrote.

Rinna, who's always loved playing with wigs and extensions, has amped up her game recently as she grows out her signature shaggy bob.

Rinna has been playing with wigs and extensions as she grows out her signature shaggy bob. E! Entertainment

In February, she dazzled fans when she sported much longer locks at Bravo's premiere party for "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" season nine.

Rinna shows off her longer locks at a "Real Housewives" premiere party in February. Getty Images

And the feedback was so positive, she continued wearing the wig for weeks!

Last November, she stunned everyone by posing in a short asymmetrical blond wig that she paired with a red leopard-print dress.

The actress debuted a dramatic slicked-back ponytail last summer. Getty Images

In September, she wowed again when she wore a dramatic slicked-back ponytail to the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2019 runway show in Los Angeles.

Rinna wore long extensions during a January 2018 appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live." Getty Images

She caused a similar commotion in January 2018 when she sported long extensions during an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

We've no idea what hairstyle Lisa will come up with next, but we're certain she'll look fabulous!