May 2, 2019, 12:09 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

There’s a new Mrs. Jonas in town.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married Wednesday night in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards.

The couple tied the knot at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, People reports. And in true Vegas fashion, the ceremony was performed by an Elvis impersonator.

In the clip provided by E!, Jonas, 29, can be heard reciting his vows while many guests in attendance recorded the scene on their phones.

People also reports Joe’s brother, Kevin and Nick, served as groomsmen.

After the couple, who revealed their engagement in October 2017, said their “I dos,” they then added to the kitsch factor by swapping ring pops instead of traditional weddings rings, reports E! Online.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the "Game Of Thrones" season eight premiere in New York City on April 3, 2019. FilmMagic

The nuptials came after the Jonas Brothers performed their new song “Sucker” at the awards show — their first awards show performance in a decade.

Word leaked that the couple had gotten hitched after star DJ Diplo began posting video of the ceremony on his Instagram live feed, according to reports.

It's unclear if the couple will have a more traditional wedding ceremony somewhere down the line. If they're anything like Joe's brother, Nick, they just might.

Nick and Priyanka Chopra got married last December (a few times), so it remains to be seen if Joe and Sophie will follow suit.

Earlier in the night, Turner, 23, Chopra and Kevin's wife, Danielle, stole the spotlight when they were captured bopping along while their men performed.

"Teenage me: 'I want to date a Jonas Brother.' Me now: 'I want to be a Jonas Sister,'” wrote one person.

"THEY’RE SO SUPPORTIVE I LOVE THEM," wrote someone else.

It sure sounds as if the love the band's fans may actually eclipse the love Joe and Sophie have for each other.