Usually, a wedding includes several people dressed alike — the groomsmen and the bridesmaids.

But over the weekend at a wedding in Sydney, Australia, six women who were not the bridesmaids showed up in nearly-identical dresses ... and it was a complete coincidence!

Debbie Speranza was one of those guests, and posted the extraordinary photo on her Facebook page Sunday. In it, we see Speranza and five other ladies posing with the bride, all wearing the same dress!

The dress they said yes to is called the navy blue Debbie Lace Pencil Dress and comes from Forever New, an Australian site that ships internationally, retailing for about $160. (Now, two of the dresses seem slightly different, with a seam down the bust and a related pattern, but they are essentially the same thing.)

Debbie Lace Pencil Dress, $160, Forever New

Forever New We get why the Debbie Lace Pencil Dress might appeal to a woman named Debbie Speranza, but we're amazed it was so popular with the other guests!

Over 10,000 people have commented already, with some noting that if six men in suits were lined up side-to-side in matching outfits, no one would have noticed.

It's a great story, but Speranza seems a little taken aback by how popular it's become.

On Tuesday, she posted an update:

We understand, Debbie — so forgive us: we do tend to get a little bit dress-obsessed over here!

Get the look for less

If you love this dress like we do, but don't want to pay a whopping $160 plus shipping, check out these stylish picks under $100.

So Fancy Lace Dress by City Chic, $83 (Originally $119), Nordstrom

Alvaq Women's Sexy V Neck Sleeveless Lace Dress, $25 (Originally $41), Amazon

Vince Camuto Lace Halter Dress, $89 (Originally $148), Lord & Taylor

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.