Rihanna rocks mullet in new video — and of course she pulls it off

Only Rihanna could make a mullet look so good.

The singer showed off a striking mullet hairstyle in a new video promoting her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and we have to admit it: She looks amazing.

That's not a word that's always used to describe the business-in-front/party-in-back style, but on Rihanna, it works. In the video, the 32-year-old models a sexy black lingerie set and matching gloves and strikes a few alluring poses for the camera.

The "Work" singer shared the short clip on her Instagram page and captioned the post, "Cupid could NEVA! #ValentinesDayCountdown."

Rihanna's followers instantly took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sexy video and her bold hairstyle. One comment read, "I love this shorter mullet on you too wow fab." Another commented that Rihanna's mullet look is "absolutely fantastic."

It's not the first time Rihanna has flirted with the unexpected style, of course. Per People, she was spotted in November rocking a choppy mullet while out and about in Santa Monica. She also briefly sported the look back in 2013.

Mullets aren't typically considered stylish, but several celebs have debuted their take on the polarizing look over the past year. In March, country crooner Blake Shelton shared a video of Gwen Stefani giving him a "quarantine mullet."

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Last January, Miley Cyrus channeled her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, when she rocked her own mullet.

Rihanna has been somewhat of a hair chameleon over the years. In 2019, the fashion designer turned heads in these showstopping red box braids.

The fashion designer has worn her hair in various shades of red over the years. Getty Images for Fenty

Red is one of her go-to colors. In 2015, she opted for a more auburn red hue.

Rihanna has always been a hair chameleon. GC Images

She has always loved to switch things up, and she's often trying new braid styles.

Rihanna is also known for her naturally wavy dark locks, and she seems to have been embracing the look in recent years.

But even with a multitude of hairstyles under her belt, it's safe to say that a mullet is one of Rihanna's boldest looks yet.