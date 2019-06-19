Rihanna revealed her new summer look at a New York City pop-up launch for her latest Fenty Beauty collection.

The singer, fashion designer and makeup maven rocked long, red box braids, a hot pink dress and matching lipstick, paired with tons of chunky turquoise jewelry and hot pink stilettos.

The fashion designer stood out in a hot pink monochrome look. Getty Images for Fenty

"Been wondering what to do with my hair but after seeing Rihanna in those box braids I am sorted," one Twitter user wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji for extra emphasis. Others complimented the look and celebrated the return of Rihanna's red hair, a look that she's worn several times.

Rihanna first went red in the summer of 2011, when she wore it just past her shoulders with bold bangs. The technicolor shade looked straight out of "The Little Mermaid."

The singer rocked red bangs and a slight wave in 2011. BuzzFoto via Getty Images

She went even bolder in 2013 when she attended Coachella with bright red curls.

Rihanna paired red curls with a camo jacket and dramatic hat at Coachella in 2013. Getty Images

In 2015, she shifted to an auburn red, often wearing it in loose waves. For the summer, she added bangs again.

Rihanna wore all-black accessories when showing off her auburn look in 2015. GC Images

It seems like red hair might be one of Rihanna's regular summer styles, but she never keeps her hairstyle the same for long. We're excited to see how she'll style it next!

The pop-up is open from June 19 until June 30, so fans can check out the singer's beauty collection until the end of the month.