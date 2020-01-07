Miley Cyrus' new hairstyle looks a lot like her dad's old mullet

Like father, like daughter.

Miley Cyrus, whose full name is Miley Ray Cyrus, shares more than just a middle and last name with her famous father.

As she revealed on Instagram Monday, the 27-year-old singer now has a fresh take on Billy Ray Cyrus’ classic ‘do, too.

That’s right — Miley’s rocking a mullet!

“New Hair. New Year. NEW MUSIC!” she captioned several shots that showed off her familiar style.

(Be sure to click or swipe through to see them all.)

Billy Ray Cyrus was famous for his mullet back in the '90s. New York Daily News / Getty Images

While Miley’s take on the business-in-front/party-in-back shag is bright blond and paired with plenty of attitude in the pics, it’s easy to see the similarities it shares with her dad’s look from his “Achy Breaky Heart” days.

Billy Ray Cyrus holds little Miley in his arms in this 1994 photo. Rick Diamond / Getty Images

When Billy Ray first gained fame, back in 1992, his haircut, which he’s been known to refer to as his “Kentucky Waterfall," was all the rage.

And of course, eventually, everything comes back in fashion.

This isn’t the first time Miley has turned to an iconic cut for new style inspiration.

Last spring, she channeled her own “Hannah Montana” days with a cut that mimicked the blond wig she donned on the Disney Channel show back in the mid-aughts.

"You know, guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided I'll just be Hannah forever!" she said in a video at the time.