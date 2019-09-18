At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of "Friends" in style with this Ralph Lauren collection, available today.

The workwear collection will be available in select Ralph Lauren and Bloomingdale's stores and online. Inspired by the show's most fashionable character, Rachel Green, there are plenty of bold patterns and classic options to choose from.

The collection is full of classic styles and bold, playful patterns. Ralph Lauren

"Just as 'Friends' proved to be a perennial favorite series for viewers over the last 25 years, this collection reflects Ralph Lauren’s timeless styles and archetypes that have remained a go-to for the modern working woman," said Ralph Lauren in a press release. "The collection is a celebration of the brand's role in the series."

Jennifer Aniston's character worked at Ralph Lauren for several seasons of the show, and the designer even made a cameo in the series' sixth season. Netflix

True "Friends" fans will remember that Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston, worked at both Bloomingdale's and at Ralph Lauren, so it's a nice touch to have both brands be involved in the collaboration. In fact, Ralph Lauren himself even had a cameo in the show's eighth season.

The clothing items are inspired by Rachel Green's sense of style in the TV series. Ralph Lauren

The collection includes standout work pieces like a dramatic blazer and a wool-blend sweater vest, along with staples like a white cotton blouse, cashmere turtleneck sweaters and straight-leg corduroy pants available in three colors.

There are also some fun pieces, like a leather moto jacket and a pleated wool-blend miniskirt.

While the collection is modeled after Rachel's style, there are plenty of options for men, too, including suit jackets, a sport coat and classic button-downs.

Some sizes have already begun to sell out — so if you have your heart set on something, move quickly!

The "Friends" fun doesn't end with the clothing line. Select Bloomingdale's stores will feature a pop-up replica of the Central Perk coffee shop, complete with complimentary cups of coffee and the famous orange couch. Another part of the pop-up will include a re-creation of Rachel's office, available from today until Sept. 27, according to the press release.

The installation will begin in Bloomingdale's flagship store in New York City on Sept. 21 and 22, before moving through New York state, New Jersey, Florida and Connecticut.