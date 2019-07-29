Just call it "The One with the Pop-Up"!

It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since "Friends" first made its iconic debut on NBC, but it's true: Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe have been in our lives for a quarter century. And to celebrate, an amazing anniversary pop-up "experience" is about to open in New York City.

From Season 1 of "Friends": Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. NBC

Created by Warner Bros. and Superfly, the "nostalgia-packed space," as a news release puts it, will feature set re-creations, props and costumes we'll all remember from the golden years of the 1990s. Visitors to the "Friends" pop-up, which will be open from Sept. 7 to Oct. 6, will be able to check out Chandler and Joey's recliners and foosball table, Central Perk (including the orange couch), Monica and Rachel's purple door and a space inspired by the fountain featured in the opening credits.

"It's been nearly 25 years since 'Friends' premiered, but the fascination and universal appeal of the hit TV series lives on with fans of all ages," Peter van Roden, SVP, Global Themed Entertainment, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, said in the release. "As we celebrate the show's milestone anniversary, we are excited to bring the 'Friends' experience to life for our fans in a way that pays homage to the remarkable cast of characters, iconic sets and instantly quotable moments."

A blueprint of what the pop-up "Friends" experience will look like. Superfly/Warner Bros.

"Friends" premiered on Sept. 22, 1994, introducing us to the funny antics of our favorite set of Gotham-dwelling pals, and has since become one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. A reboot has been bandied around, but not everybody's signed on to revisit.

The pop-up, to be based at 76 Mercer Street in SoHo, will also have a retail store at 503 Broadway. The experience will be open all days of the week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but you'll have to buy a ticket to reserve a slot. Tickets go on sale Aug. 2 and cost $29.50.

So get ready to "pivot!" into your remaining summer weeks with this once-in-a-lifetime chance to visit your favorite show. We're already getting out our turkeys and putting them on our heads!