Rachel's in!

Fans still holding out hope for a "Friends" reunion got some good news when actress Jennifer Aniston visited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Wednesday.

If the opportunity were to arise, Aniston would definitely bring her character to life again.

The "Friends" rewind talk began when the host simply said, "Do a 'Friends' reunion, OK?"

To which the 50-year-old actress replied, "OK."

Of course, it's not quite as simple as that, since there's a whole ensemble of other stars who'd have to give it the thumbs up, too.

From left to right, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller. Getty Images

"Listen, I've told you this, I would do it," Aniston insisted. "The girls would do it."

It's true. Former co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have each acknowledged their desire to revisit their characters again. But what about the guys?

Aniston quickly added, "And the boys would do it, I'm sure. ... Anything could happen."

Except maybe not that. After all, "the boys" have commented to the contrary in the past. But according to DeGeneres, that doesn't have to be a problem.

"Even if someone can't do it, you could do it," she suggested.

"Yes, I could do it," Aniston deadpanned. "I could do it myself. Who needs the others? They just take me down!"

But DeGeneres wasn't willing to let a good — or frankly, good enough — idea go down with that dose of sarcasm.

"So, you'll do the show by yourself and you'll be called, 'Friend' — just 'Friend,'" she said.

Not that there wouldn't be plenty of "Friends" fans willing to tune into a series all about the mid-life misadventures of Rachel Green, especially with the 25th anniversary of the beloved sitcom coming up this fall, but, alas, it just doesn't seem likely.

As series co-creator and executive producer Marta Kauffman told Rolling Stone earlier this year, a reunion just isn't on the way.

"There are several reasons" for that, Kauffman said. "One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone. Two, I don’t know what good it does us. ... (A reunion) could only disappoint."

Aniston herself suggested a possible workaround for that problem months ago. Rather that returning to "Friends," she and her fellow female co-stars could reunite for their own reboot — of an entirely different show.

"We've decided that's we'll just do like ... a remake of the 'Golden Girls' in 40 years," she revealed during a visit to "The Late Late Show."