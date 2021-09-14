IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Met Gala trends 2021: See the 8 hottest fashion trends from the night

From feathers and capes to cowboy hats and fringe, these are the hottest trends from the 2021 Met Gala.

By Emily Sher

The annual Met Gala came roaring back on Monday night with all the glitz, glamour and bold fashions we've come to expect from the Costume Institute benefit.

So, how did celebrities and designers interpret the American independence theme? Here are the must-see trends from the famous museum steps.

Red carpet red

From top left: Addison Rae, Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Hudson, Karlie Kloss, Eiza Gonzalez, Finneas, Ella Emhoff, Megan FoxAP, Getty Images

There may have been a white carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, but these celebrities brought red hot glamour in the bold hue.

Americana

From top left: Tessa Thompson, Alicia Keys, Lupita Nyong'o, Ben Platt, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges Getty Images, Reuters, WireImage, AP

The 2021 Met Gala theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," honoring the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute and celebrating modern American fashion. For a lot of top stars, that meant wearing American staples like cowboy boots, fringe, head-to-toe denim, crisp button-up shirts and, of course, Western hats.

Celestial

From left: Imaan Hammam, Emily Blunt, Simone Biles, Zoe Kravitz, Kendall JennerGetty Images

What would the American flag be without its stars? These celebrities looked to the heavens for inspiration with sparkly accents that were out of this world.

Capes

From left: Serena Williams, Regina King, Carey Mulligan, Lil Nas X, RosaliaGetty Images

If you're looking for drama, a cape is always the right answer. Whether it's feathered, fringed or inspired by a blazer, these capes made quite the entrance.

Feathers

From top left: Storm Reid, Sienna Miller, Kate Hudson, Iman, Ilana Glazer, Camila CabelloReuters, Getty Images

Feathers are so luxurious and this year's Met Gala proved that there are unlimited ways to wear the look. The only rule it seems? Get colorful and have fun!

Bodysuits

From left: Olivia Rodrigo, Taraji P. Henson, Winnie Harlow, Lil Nas XGC Images, Getty Images

"Tell me about it ... stud." There's something about a fitted bodysuit that gives us Sandy in "Grease" vibes. These fashionable numbers were a hit on the white carpet.

Long gloves

From left: Nicola Peltz, Yara Shahidi, Zoey Deutch, Gigi Hadid, Eva ChenWireImage, Getty Images

It's official: Long opera gloves are back! This classic style may hail from old Hollywood, but with bold patterns, fabrics and colors, this look is as modern as it gets.

Florals

From left: Irina Shayk, Anna Wintour, Lili Reinhart, Kim PetrasWireImage, Getty Images

The white carpet was in bloom with bold and colorful flowers covering everyone from supermodels like Irina Shayk, to rising stars like Lili Reinhart, to the queen of fashion herself, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Emily headshotEmily Sher

Emily Sher is the senior lifestyle editor of TMRW x TODAY, which offers simple answers to complicated questions. Follow @TMRWxTODAY on Instagram to see the latest.