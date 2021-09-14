The annual Met Gala came roaring back on Monday night with all the glitz, glamour and bold fashions we've come to expect from the Costume Institute benefit.

So, how did celebrities and designers interpret the American independence theme? Here are the must-see trends from the famous museum steps.

Red carpet red

From top left: Addison Rae, Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Hudson, Karlie Kloss, Eiza Gonzalez, Finneas, Ella Emhoff, Megan Fox AP, Getty Images

There may have been a white carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, but these celebrities brought red hot glamour in the bold hue.

Americana