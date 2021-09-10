Met Gala 2021: The theme, date and everything you need to know

The Met Gala is one of the biggest nights in the fashion world, and we've got all the details on how to watch the glittering red carpet unfold.

The gala, formally known as the the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, is a glamorous, black-tie event that formally launches the Metropolitan Museum's annual fashion exhibition in New York City. Each year, the theme of the gala is tied to the exhibition.

For the first time, the exhibition will have two parts — which means two Met Galas within 12 months.

When is the Met Gala?

The 2021 Met Gala will take place on Monday, Sept. 13. Typically, the gala takes place on the first Monday of May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, some scheduling changes were made. To make up for 2020's cancelled gala, there will actually be two events: the gala on Sept. 13 and another on the usual first Monday in May.

What is the theme of the 2021 Met Gala?

The theme of this year's Met Gala is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," honoring the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute and celebrating modern American fashion.

Andrew Bolton, the curator of the institute, told Vogue in April that American fashion is "undergoing a Renaissance" and should be honored.

"The emphasis on conscious creativity was really consolidated during the pandemic and the social justice movements," Bolton told Vogue. "And I’ve been really impressed by American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding their work very, very self-reflective."

How can I watch the Met Gala?

The gala itself is closed to cameras, but the red-carpet spectacle will be livestreamed by Vogue and covered on TV by E!.

The stars will begin to arrive at 5:30 P.M. EST. Interested viewers can watch the show via Vogue's official Twitter page.

Who is hosting the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is hosted by a panel of co-chairs and honorary chairs.

The list of co-chairs is a wide range of Gen Z stars, including actor Timothée Chalamet, performer Billie Eilish, tennis star Naomi Osaka and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman.

The team of honorary chairs is more from a classic fashion background: Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and designer Tom Ford will join Instagram head Adam Mosseri. Wintour oversees the gala and approves of each guest.

The red carpet will also feature two familiar faces: Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer will host the Vogue livestream, interviewing celebrities and showing off some of the biggest fashion moments as they happen.

Who is on the Met Gala list?

The list of Met Gala invitees is top secret, so there's no way to know who will be on the red carpet until they show up, but expect some of the biggest names in fashion, entertainment and more.

Zendaya did confirm that she would not be attending the gala due to scheduling conflicts for her HBO series "Euphoria." Rihanna will host the Met Gala after-party, so it's likely she'll appear on the red carpet.

Related: