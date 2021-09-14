See the top 13 most outlandish looks at the 2021 Met Gala

The Met Gala is fashion's biggest night — and some stars make some pretty bold choices on the red carpet.

We've rounded up some of the most out-there looks from Monday night.

Dan Levy

Dan Levy's Met Gala look had plenty of colorful details. John Shearer / WireImage

"Schitt's Creek" creator and actor Dan Levy wore a map-patterned outfit that showed two men kissing on the front of it. The Canadian star's outfit also featured dramatic, ruffled sleeves and black boots decorated with pink and blue flowers.

Kim Kardashian

It was impossible to identify Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Reality television star Kim Kardashian was literally unrecognizable in her black full-face mask and fitted outfit. Not an inch of skin showed through the Balenciaga ensemble, and a long black train flowed from the star's matching turtleneck.

Kim Petras

Hillary Taymour and Kim Petras wore horse head pieces to the Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum

Singer Kim Petras and fashion designer Hillary Taymour wore an unusual accessory on the red carpet: Instead of a bold purse or dramatic piece of jewelry, the two women wore large, oversized horse heads around their midsections. Petras paired her horse head with a bright patterned gown, while Taymour, whose brand Collina Strada designed the outfits, wore lime-green pants.

Taymour joked that the pair were "representing horse girls" with the bold looks.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union's shape-shifting dress stunned at the Met Gala. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Gabrielle Union wore a stunning dress that she said took 1,400 man hours to put together. The white and silver dress appeared to be made entirely out of circular cutouts, and included details like arm cuffs and a matching necklace.

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams' dark Met Gala look was designed by her boyfriend. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

The "Game of Thrones" actor was almost unrecognizable at her first Met Gala. Williams showed up in a dark, goth ensemble and bleached eyebrows. She explained the look was inspired by "The Matrix."

"I was just brought up on American icons, these women in film, these heroines," Williams said, adding that the outfit was designed by boyfriend Reuben Selby. "It shaped the woman I became so it kind of made sense for me to honor those people."

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu went for a completely over-the-top black and white look at the Met Gala. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

It's hard to decide where to look first on Erykah Badu's dramatic Met Gala outfit — whether it's the top hat, the lace covering in front of her face, the baggy jacket or the oversized pants, every single detail is completely over-the-top and attention grabbing.

Grimes

Grimes had some impressive accessories at the Met Gala. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The artist known as Grimes (her birth name is Claire Elise Boucher) always pulls out something unusual, but her Met Gala look really knocked it out of the park. The performer and partner of Elon Musk wore a glittering silver and black gown and paired it with a matching silver mask and elaborate ear jewelry.

On top of it all, Grimes had two dramatic accessories: a book with light up pages and a large sword.

Iman

Iman was surrounded by gold in her radiant Met Gala look. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Iman was quite literally the star of the show as she made her way down the red carpet with designer Harris Reed. The 66-year-old supermodel wore a hat that was several feet wide, giving the appearance of being surrounded by a golden halo, and a matching gold jumpsuit and structured skirt.

The fashion icon said that the dress felt "hopeful" and uplifting.

"It really felt hopeful, a ray of light after all the darkness," Iman said.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles' Met Gala gown weighed nearly 90 pounds. John Shearer / WireImage

Gold medalist and gymnastics icon Simone Biles can add another athletic achievement to her list: Wearing an 88-pound dress to the Met Gala!

The patterned dress was perfect for "going from the mat to the Met," Biles said, and featured intricate silver patterns atop a dark, star-studded bodysuit.

Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh's headpiece caught many eyes at the Met Gala. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Designer and DJ Virgil Abloh wore a white suit with "Modernism" written on it in powder-blue, along with blue gloves with white writing on them. However, what caught most eyes was his hair accessory, which many on social media joked resembled a white turkey.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka said her Met Gala look was inspired by Haitian and Japanese culture. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For The Met Museum

Tennis star Naomi Osaka said that her colorful, dramatic look was inspired by Haiti and Japan, the two countries her family is from. The dress, which her sister helped design alongside Louis Vuitton, features huge ruffled sleeves and a red bow atop a floral skirt, and she paired the look with a teased updo and glittering red eye makeup.

"For me, Americana kind of means a mix of all cultures and this dress and this look kind of represents my two backgrounds, Haitian and Japanese, so I was really glad I was able to incorporate it," she told Vogue on the red carpet.

Evan Mock

Evan Mock wore a punk-inspired outfit to the Met Gala. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The "Gossip Girl" reboot actor wore shorts, a jacket bedazzled with safety pins and a black leather full-face mask on the red carpet. The Thom Browne look even included a faux silver mohawk and plenty of jewelry.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams wore an incredible ombre cape to the Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum

Tennis star Serena Williams wore an ombre pink feather cape over a silver jumpsuit, designed by Gucci. Williams told E! News that the outfit was "superhero-inspired" and took a while to get into.

"It definitely took me a while, it took me a couple of hours," Williams said.