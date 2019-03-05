Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 5, 2019, 4:11 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Shining bright!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shimmered in a silver-and-gold brocade dress as she attended a formal reception at Buckingham Palace.

The duchess kept the rest of her outfit neutral, letting her shimmering dress take center stage. Dominic Lipinski / AFP - Getty Images

The reception marked the 50th anniversary of the investiture of Harry’s father, Prince Charles (that’s when Charles officially adopted the title of the Prince of Wales in 1969).

The former Meghan Markle paired her metallic dress with a crisp, white coat from British designer Amanda Wakeley.

She accessorized with neutral pumps and a silk clutch from British label Wilbur & Gussie, and wore her hair in her signature, relaxed low bun — this time with a side part.

The royal couple looked at ease as they attended the reception for Prince Harry's father. Dominic Lipinski / WPA Pool via Getty Images

In a sweet moment, the prince drew his arm across his wife's back as they chatted with guests.

So sweet! Getty Images

Her chic coat was a royal repeat; the duchess wore it last year at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.

The duchess borrowed this coat from her pre-maternity wardrobe. Steve Back / Getty Images

The swanky reception was a family affair, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also making an appearance.

The former Kate Middleton also looked stunning in a pale blue, vintage-inspired dress with a high neckline and long sleeves.

The former Kate Middleton's powder-blue dress was the perfect shade for spring. Getty Images

This reception marks the first official joint appearance of the two duchesses since Christmas. They both looked cheerful as they mingled with the crowd, which included Queen Elizabeth and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Duchess of Sussex was often spotted cradling her baby bump as she chatted with the guests.

Such a chic mom-to-be! Dominic Lipinski / AFP - Getty Images

With the royal baby due as early as next month, the duchess is looking more radiant than ever!