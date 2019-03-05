Get Stuff We Love
Shining bright!
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shimmered in a silver-and-gold brocade dress as she attended a formal reception at Buckingham Palace.
The reception marked the 50th anniversary of the investiture of Harry’s father, Prince Charles (that’s when Charles officially adopted the title of the Prince of Wales in 1969).
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jet to Morocco for royal visitFeb. 25, 201902:06
The former Meghan Markle paired her metallic dress with a crisp, white coat from British designer Amanda Wakeley.
She accessorized with neutral pumps and a silk clutch from British label Wilbur & Gussie, and wore her hair in her signature, relaxed low bun — this time with a side part.
In a sweet moment, the prince drew his arm across his wife's back as they chatted with guests.
Her chic coat was a royal repeat; the duchess wore it last year at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.
The swanky reception was a family affair, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also making an appearance.
The former Kate Middleton also looked stunning in a pale blue, vintage-inspired dress with a high neckline and long sleeves.
This reception marks the first official joint appearance of the two duchesses since Christmas. They both looked cheerful as they mingled with the crowd, which included Queen Elizabeth and British Prime Minister Theresa May.
The Duchess of Sussex was often spotted cradling her baby bump as she chatted with the guests.
With the royal baby due as early as next month, the duchess is looking more radiant than ever!