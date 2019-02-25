Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 25, 2019, 5:20 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

The Duchess of Sussex looks effortlessly chic in basically everything she wears, and her latest, casual look is no exception.

The former Meghan Markle sported a classic, striped top and black skinny jeans during a recent outing in Morocco.

The duchess reminded us that a classic, striped top is timeless. Getty Images

It was the perfect, casual-but-put-together look for her final day in Morocco. She and Prince Harry visited the country’s Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports, where they learned about the center’s program to help children with special needs.

The duchess accessorized her Breton top with a green, khaki jacket and Stuart Weitzman boots. Prince Harry also looked stylishly laid-back in gray trousers and a padded jacket.

The duke and duchess looked relaxed and casual during their last day in Morocco. WireImage

The royal couple attended a horse grooming session, watched a riding demonstration, and met trainers and instructors (and some of the horses themselves).

They also attended a cooking demonstration, sampling a traditional Moroccan recipe from elaborate bowls.

The royals sipped out of traditional bowls as they attended a cooking demonstration. Reuters

Her baby bump was visible beneath her chic top, a reminder that this could be her last, official royal trip before the birth of the royal baby.

Hello, baby bump! Getty Images

Later in the day, she made a quick change into a pleated, black dress with an asymmetrical hem, layered with a white blazer.

The duchess loves a white blazer. WireImage

The duchess is fond of layering a crisp, white blazer over an all-black ensemble. She sported a similar, color-blocked look during her visit to Australia last fall.

She paired the look with her go-to Oroton, crossbody bag. WireImage

She wore another similar look at the Invictus Games in October.

Seriously, you can't go wrong with a crisp, white blazer. WireImage

The royal mom-to-be remains as stylish as ever as she counts down to the arrival of Baby Sussex this spring!

Her casual looks are some of our favorites because they're easy to replicate! Her striped top and green jacket are perfect for spring. Here are some similar options for those interested in trying this trendy look.

Striped tops:

Noisy May Striped Shirt, Yoox

Frame Shirred Bell Tee, Goop

Tu es mon TRÉSOR Cotton Stripe Shirt, Saks Fifth Avenue

Marina Rinaldi Plus Size Striped Jersey Long-Sleeve Shirt, Saks Fifth Avenue

Green Jackets: