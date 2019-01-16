Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out Wednesday in a charming cream-colored ensemble for her latest outing in London, donning what appears to be a piece H&M shoppers might recognize.

The former Meghan Markle looked stunning in the Mama Fine-Knit maternity dress, in the "light beige melange" color, from the fast-fashion retailer.

Her maternity style is stunning as ever. Eddie Mulholland / WPA Pool via Getty Images

According to H&M’s website, the long-sleeved dress is made from “soft, fine-knit viscose fabric with a brushed finis” and has “gathered side seams for improved fit.”

Mama Fine-Knit Dress, $35, H&M

The affordable dress — which the duchess paired with with an Emporio Armani cashmere coat, Stella McCartney tote and neutral pumps — also comes in a dark gray shade. Both colors are still available on H&M’s website, but chances are they will sell out soon.

Chances are, this simple and chic dress won't be in stock for long! Andy Rain / EPA

The duchess wore the chic but cozy outfit during her visit to Mayhew, an animal welfare charity in Britain.

The duchess, who recently became an official royal patron of Mayhew, learned during her visit how the group provides animal aid through fostering, how therapy dogs are trained and other initiatives.

The royal also got to meet several adorable dogs, including this sweet Jack Russell terrier called Minnie.

The duchess cuddles an adorable Jack Russell terrier named Minnie. Eddie Mulholland / Pool via Reuters

She also met Roobarb, an adorable therapy pooch. (Seriously, she has the best job ever.)

This pup named Roobarb looks like a very good dog. Eddie Mulholland / WPA Pool via Getty Images

The pregnant duchess, who recently hinted that she is about six months along, is looking as chic and relaxed as ever.

