I have found the world's most comfortable bra — and I'm never going back

As a woman who is rather ... ahem ... top-heavy, I’ve been on a long-term, largely futile search for a comfortable bra.

The ones with underwire feel like I’m wearing a chest restraint. But, when I try one without? Well, as my mother-in-law likes to say: “The girls sure are loose today.”

So, what’s a girl to do? I kept slipping into and snapping on bras in search of the holy grail.

Then, I found it. Enter the Spanx Bra-llelujah! bralette. I’d heard — from the brand’s publicist during a press preview — that I should give it a spin. So, I ordered it from saks.com.

Spanx Bra-llelujah! Bralette, $48, Nordstrom

It's also on sale at Saks for as low as $20 and is sold at Zappos as well.

Color me amazed: I’d found the Academy Award of bras. The Bra-llelujah! is my own personal hallelujah.

It’s hugely supportive

For larger busts, you'd think you'd need five snap enclosures and thick, adjustable straps, right? So wrong. This bra is almost like a sports version, but much less constricting.

If you're wondering whether your bust size stops you from wearing a bralette, here's some good news: "Bralettes can be great on anyone, depending on where and how you want to wear them," advised fitting pro Elisabeth Dale, founder of The Breast Life. "The biggest difference between a bra and a bralette is that most are not made to fit a specific band and cup size. You’ll want to consider the brand’s sizing requirements, which are labelled anywhere from an XS to 6X."

It's simple and blends in under clothing

It comes in black and tan, so it suits most wardrobes. It is seamless and can be worn under T-shirts, blouses and sweaters.

If you want flowers and lace, it can come that way too. But, I prefer my undergarments to be functional, not frilly.

It's affordable

Oh, and did I mention that it retails for $48? I've run the price-range gamut, wearing bras that cost upwards of $150 and lingerie that was less than $20, and none of it worked out. The cheap ones lost their shape quickly, and the pricey ones didn't do much better. This bra has now lasted me months, and it's still going strong.

