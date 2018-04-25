Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

We know trying on bathing suits is about as much fun as scooping out cat litter. But what's even less enjoyable, for most of us? Bra shopping. That's because many of us wear the wrong size, whether it's too big or too small or just simply ill-fitting in general. And it's why we let out that groan of relief when, at night, we can unhook those straps and go au naturel.

So let's start with the basics. Yes, you can measure your bra size at home — we promise: It's easy.

And of course, there's an abundance of styles out there to choose from, which can make your head spin. Despite all the choices out there, "women are still very confused about bra sizing," said Elisabeth Dale, the author of "The Breast Life Guide to the Bra Zone: How to Find Your Ideal Size, Style, and Support."

In fact, said Dale, "Most think that bras run from A to DD, when in fact they go from AA to K and beyond, depending on what country the bra is made in. There is a myth that you are one cup size, but again, cup volume changes over the band size. So a 32D is equivalent to a 34C, and a 36B."