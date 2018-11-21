Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Here comes the bride, all dressed in pink!

Mandy Moore was a vision in pale pink at her recent wedding to singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith. She walked down the aisle in a custom Rodarte gown with a tiered tulle skirt in a delicate shade of rose.

The “This Is Us” actress shared a few photos on Instagram from her small, private wedding in Los Angeles (click or swipe through to see all the pictures).

While she sidestepped the traditional bridal white, Moore topped off her look with a more traditional, ethereal veil, which was also a custom piece from Rodarte.

Everything about her look was delicate and exquisite, including the floral, beaded detailing at the gathered waist.

Moore’s stylist, Cristina Ehrlich, shared a close-up of the stunning work on the bodice on Instagram, writing in the caption that it was “the most special dress, for an angel, a client and dear friend.”

Her hairstylist, Ashley Streicher, also gushed over Moore’s romantic waves, which she wove through with sprigs of pink baby’s breath.

The floral hairstyle was inspired by the latest Rodarte fashion show, where models wore lots of baby’s breath in the their hair on the runway, Moore’s hairstylist, Ashley Streicher, told TODAY Style in an email.

“We obviously scaled it back a little for the wedding day, but wanted it to be whimsical and romantic, and also classic,” Streicher said.

To create Moore’s romantic waves, Streicher blew dry her hair with a small round brush to get “as much volume as possible while also (creating) a nice small bend,” she said. “I left a couple medium-size velcro rollers in the top of her hair to set the volume.”

Then, she snipped a few sprigs of pink baby’s breath from Moore’s wedding bouquet and used eyelash glue to attach the flowers to her hair.

Moore completed her lovely bridal look with subtly shimmering pink eye shadow and lipstick. Her makeup artist, Jenn Streicher, said the pink shadow was “definitely not premeditated.”

“We get Mandy ready for events so much that we didn’t need to do any kind of trial and she always says ‘do what you want, I trust you.’ And that’s exactly what she said on this day!” Streicher told TODAY Style in an email. “I knew I wanted the makeup to be timeless (yet, not boring) and her to literally look like a ‘blushing bride.’”

Streicher used Tom Ford’s Fuschia Foil eyeshadow and applied it “very sparingly” with her finger, so that it left a “dusting of color and just a bit of shimmer on the eye.”

Later in the day, Moore changed into a black gown with a cutout waist and plunging back. She looked stunning as she sang a duet with her new hubby during the reception.

It was a beautiful day all around!