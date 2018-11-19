Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Congratulations are in order for Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith!

The "This Is Us" star and the Dawes frontman swapped "I dos" Sunday in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

A rep for Moore confirmed the happy news to TODAY Monday.

While no further details of the nuptials have been officially revealed, E! News reports that the wedding took place at the bride's home and was an intimate affair.

"There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people," a source told the publication.

A reception was said to be held at a separate venue.

Moore and Goldsmith began dating in 2015, just months after she filed for divorce from her previous husband, rock and alt-country singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, whom she'd wed in 2009.

And it all began with a simple post on Instagram.

The star had just discovered Dawes and shared a favorite track with her fans and followers. Goldsmith reached out to her and began what started as an email correspondence.

"Then we went on a date and the rest is history," Moore explained in a later chat with People. "Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

And now he's her husband — and her creative partner, too.

On last week's episode of "This Is Us," Moore's character, Rebecca, belted out a heartbreaking ballad to a teary-eyed Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). That song, "Invisible Ink," was co-written by Goldsmith just for her.

"It was such a surprise," Moore told Entertainment Weekly about the track. "That my own soon-to-be-husband got to write from my character’s perspective was pretty meta and weird, but it was so cool. The song is really beautiful."

As is their real-life love story.