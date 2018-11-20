Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Kristen Torres

Mandy Moore and new hubby Taylor Goldsmith have given fans another reason to fall in love with the musical couple.

The newlyweds are melting fans' hearts after they sang their own rendition of "The Things I Might Have Been" during their wedding reception on Sunday. Close friend and "Bachelor Nation" author Amy Kaufman posted a sweet Instagram video of the duo singing onstage.

"I love this lady and the man who makes her blissful," Kaufman captioned the clip. "I'm so glad you found the scientist to your polar bear, @mandymooremm! What a beautiful celebration of music and love."

Goldsmith and Moore are no strangers to the music world — he's the frontman of L.A.-based rock band Dawes, while Moore frequently shows off her singing skills via her role on "This Is Us." The couple even collaborated on a song that she recently performed on the show.

Moore has been commemorating her wedding on Instagram this week with posts that include a beautiful slideshow.

But the lead-up to the big day wasn't without some hurdles. Moore revealed her beloved cat Madeline died in her arms on the night before she and Goldsmith tied the knot. The bride-to-be posted several photos of Madeline on Instagram, along with a sweet tribute.

"This weekend was a roller coaster of emotions in every way. Sometimes life doesn’t consider that you have big plans underway. Sometimes the earth just falls right out beneath you. We lost our sweet Madeline very suddenly on Saturday evening and my heart is so utterly broken," she wrote.