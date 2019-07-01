The third time's a charm!

Once again proving she's a master at shopping her own closet, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, broke out her go-to summer wedges for the third time in recent months.

The occasion? A fun picnic at her beautiful "Back to Nature" garden.

The duchess is going back to nature! UK Press via Getty Images

We last saw the duchess sporting her beloved nude Castaner wedges last week at a Royal Photographic Society workshop.

The perfect summer outfit! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She also rocked them with a pretty printed dress at the Chelsea Flower Show in May.

It's a royal repeat. AFP/Getty Images

This time around, the stylish royal paired her wedges with a pretty printed green dress featuring a V-neckline and flutter sleeves. In true duchess style, she wore her hair in her signature bouncy blowout.

The duchess hosted today's outdoor fête for her patronages in the Back to Nature garden, which she unveiled to the public in May at the Chelsea Flower Show. Now that the flower show is over, the garden has been transferred to the Royal Horticultural Society and features several fun features like a rolling hill, a bug hotel, a hidden burrow and a bee-friendly wildflower meadow.

Her green, flutter-sleeve dress was perfect for a day in the park. UK Press via Getty Images

The mother of three took time today to explore the garden with local children, including students from Hampton Hill Junior School. She even took part in a bit of bug hunting!

🔎🐞 Bug hunting at #RHSHampton — today The Duchess of Cambridge hosted a picnic in the Back to Nature Garden for her patronages:@AFNCCF @EvelinaLondon @actnforchildren @Place2Be pic.twitter.com/43NboR6MQp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 1, 2019

From the looks of it, the duchess' garden looks totally peaceful, and that's exactly the vibe she was going for. According to Kensington Palace, "The Duchess of Cambridge's Back to Nature garden highlights how time spent in natural environments can help build the foundations for positive physical and mental wellbeing that last through childhood and over a lifetime."

🍃 The Duchess of Cambridge's Back to Nature garden highlights how time spent in natural environments can help build the foundations for positive physical and mental wellbeing that last through childhood and over a lifetime. #RHSHampton pic.twitter.com/SIKAwWUEtw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 1, 2019

So when do we get to visit the garden?!