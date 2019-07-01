The third time's a charm!
Once again proving she's a master at shopping her own closet, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, broke out her go-to summer wedges for the third time in recent months.
The occasion? A fun picnic at her beautiful "Back to Nature" garden.
We last saw the duchess sporting her beloved nude Castaner wedges last week at a Royal Photographic Society workshop.
She also rocked them with a pretty printed dress at the Chelsea Flower Show in May.
This time around, the stylish royal paired her wedges with a pretty printed green dress featuring a V-neckline and flutter sleeves. In true duchess style, she wore her hair in her signature bouncy blowout.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis play in gardenMay 20, 201900:26
The duchess hosted today's outdoor fête for her patronages in the Back to Nature garden, which she unveiled to the public in May at the Chelsea Flower Show. Now that the flower show is over, the garden has been transferred to the Royal Horticultural Society and features several fun features like a rolling hill, a bug hotel, a hidden burrow and a bee-friendly wildflower meadow.
The mother of three took time today to explore the garden with local children, including students from Hampton Hill Junior School. She even took part in a bit of bug hunting!
From the looks of it, the duchess' garden looks totally peaceful, and that's exactly the vibe she was going for. According to Kensington Palace, "The Duchess of Cambridge's Back to Nature garden highlights how time spent in natural environments can help build the foundations for positive physical and mental wellbeing that last through childhood and over a lifetime."
So when do we get to visit the garden?!