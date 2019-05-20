Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 20, 2019, 9:20 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Did Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, just pay tribute to Daenerys Targaryen?

The former Kate Middleton, 37, stepped out Monday wearing a hairstyle that pulled the heartstrings of "Game of Thrones" fans likely still bruising over the HBO series' shocking finale on Sunday.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William attend the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2019 in London. Getty Images

The duchess, a self-professed fan of the medieval drama, attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London wearing her hair in a braided half-updo that looked an awful lot like the white-blond braided hairstyle worn by the HBO show's fierce queen.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. HBO

Some of the show's fans took to Twitter to wonder if the duchess's braids were a homage to Daenerys, played for eight brilliant seasons by British star Emilia Clarke.

And while we definitely see the similarities, it's unlikely we'll ever know for sure if she was commenting on the show's final surprising twist.

After all, the rest of her springtime ensemble would have looked thoroughly out-of-place in Westeros.

Queen Elizabeth II attended the flower show with the duke and duchess. Reuters

Her stunning high-necked dress was an Erdem design, and its pretty floral pattern made it perfect for the annual garden event.

She paired the fresh look with cute, flower-shaped earrings and a pair of tan espadrilles.

In other words, she looked sensational as always!