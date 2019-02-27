Get Stuff We Love
From one style icon to another!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out in a red coat during a recent visit to Northern Ireland, and her retro look recalled the style of another fashion legend, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
The former Kate Middleton wore this double-breasted, crimson coat as she and Prince William visited the Irish Football Association in Belfast.
Her cheerful coat is similar to one worn by the late first lady in early 1960, as John F. Kennedy announced his plans to seek the Democratic presidential nomination.
As it happens, the duchess’s coat was designed by Carolina Herrera, who created looks for Jackie Kennedy in her later years.
The duchess paired the coat with opaque black tights, laced ankle boots and her signature, flawless blowout.
Kate Middleton stuns in white 1-shoulder gown at BAFTAsFeb. 11, 201901:03
It’s not the first time the duchess has been seen out and about in this chic coat (after all, she loves a royal style repeat).
She wore it to a rugby match in Paris in 2017, accessorizing with elegant, black gloves — just as Kennedy did when she wore the similar coat in 1960.
The duchess also wore the coat during a visit to Canada in 2016, pairing it with neutral tights and classic pumps.
The duchess tends to favor classic looks with traditional and even retro silhouettes, so it’s no surprise that she just channeled one of America’s most beloved 20th-century style icons.
We like to think Jackie O would have approved of her gorgeous look!