Feb. 27, 2019, 4:08 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

From one style icon to another!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out in a red coat during a recent visit to Northern Ireland, and her retro look recalled the style of another fashion legend, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

The classic coat was similar to one worn by Jackie Kennedy. Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton wore this double-breasted, crimson coat as she and Prince William visited the Irish Football Association in Belfast.

She paired the coat with black tights and ankle boots. Getty Images

Her cheerful coat is similar to one worn by the late first lady in early 1960, as John F. Kennedy announced his plans to seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

Late first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis wore a memorable ruby coat as John F. Kennedy announced that he would seek the 1960 presidential nomination. Bettmann Archive

As it happens, the duchess’s coat was designed by Carolina Herrera, who created looks for Jackie Kennedy in her later years.

The duchess paired the coat with opaque black tights, laced ankle boots and her signature, flawless blowout.

Her coat was as cheerful as the bright flowers she accepted from well-wishers. Getty Images

It’s not the first time the duchess has been seen out and about in this chic coat (after all, she loves a royal style repeat).

She wore it to a rugby match in Paris in 2017, accessorizing with elegant, black gloves — just as Kennedy did when she wore the similar coat in 1960.

She previously wore the coat to a rugby game in Paris in 2017. Getty Images

The duchess also wore the coat during a visit to Canada in 2016, pairing it with neutral tights and classic pumps.

She also wore the coat during a visit to Canada in 2016. WireImage

The duchess tends to favor classic looks with traditional and even retro silhouettes, so it’s no surprise that she just channeled one of America’s most beloved 20th-century style icons.

We like to think Jackie O would have approved of her gorgeous look!