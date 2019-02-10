Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 10, 2019, 10:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has done it again with a stunning gown on the red carpet!

While the United States might still be getting ready for the 61st Grammy Awards, the BAFTA awards are in full swing at the Royal Albert Hall in London and the royal couple are in attendance amongst the many nominees and guests of the night.

The Duchess of Cambridge attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on February 10, 2019 in London, England. Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton stepped out onto the red carpet with Prince William in a stunning one-shouldered asymmetrical white gown by Alexander McQueen (who also designed her wedding dress).

The duchess was channeling Princess Diana donning a look similar to one the late royal wore in 1991. In fact, the diamond drop earrings she wore belonged to Princess Diana, perfectly complementing the floral embellishments on the dress.

Princess Diana in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, at a charity gala in 1991. Tim Graham / Getty Images

Her monochromatic look was complete with a pair of silver glitter Jimmy Choo heels and white clutch.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

In addition to the elegant earrings from the late Princess Diana, the duchess' dress resembles a white chiffon gown by the designer Gina Fratini that the princess wore in April of 1991 to a charity gala in Sol de Janeiro, Brazil. Both dresses feature a similar asymmetrical hemline and one-shouldered detail in a gorgeous flowing silhouette.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on February 10, 2019 in London, England. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Last year, the duchess wore a forest green Jenny Packham dress paired with diamond and emerald jewelry. At her first appearance at the BAFTAs in 2017, she wore a bohemian dark floral off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the BAFTA 2018. Chris Jackson / AP

The royal couple were not the only ones to hit the red carpet. Amongst the prince and duchess were Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Margot Robbie, Amy Adams, and Viola Davis.

For the third year in a row, the prince and duchess have wowed at the BAFTAs. Prince William has been the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010 and will present the BAFTA Fellowship award to film editor Thelma Schoonmaker during the ceremony.

We hope the royal couple have a great night at the awards!