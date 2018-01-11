Get Stuff We Love
Fresh off her 36th birthday, the Duchess of Cambridge turned heads today in a chic maternity dress at a solo engagement in London. If the floral frock looks a bit familiar, that’s because the duchess wore it while pregnant with daughter Charlotte, 2.
The style star, who’s expecting her third child this April, wore the Seraphine Florrie floral print maternity dress ($109 at Seraphine) at approximately the same trimester during her last pregnancy, and we’re not surprised at the repeat outfit. After all, the duchess has made a habit of recycling her favorite outfits over the years.
The former Kate Middleton looked pretty and polished in the elegant frock paired with one of her go-tos: classic black pumps.
After nailing maternity style during her first two pregnancies, the duchess has kept royal watchers eagerly awaiting to see which outfits she'll recycle, and which styles she’ll debut.
Get Stuff We Love
Just last week, Kate attended church services during frigid temperatures, but somehow managed to look stunning in a tweed coat by British designer Moloh, and a sassy fur hat.
Last month, the stylish mom attended a Christmas party in another Seraphine piece, an eye-catching plum tweed coat that she paired with black tights and heels.
In the same time frame, Kate recycled outfits yet again in a black lace Diane von Furstenberg dress, which future sister-in-law Megan Markle has also been spotted wearing previously.
The stylish royal had some fun earlier this fall at a charity event at London's Paddington Station in a classy pink lace shift dress.
Love Kate's maternity style? Here are some alternatives to her floral Seraphine dress.
TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.
Isabella Oliver Side Ruched Midi Dress, $100, A Pea In The Pod
Show off your bump in style with this curve-hugging printed dress perfect for a day at work or a special event.
Hope & Ivy Maternity Printed Midi Dress, $50, ASOS
Want a dress that will see you through your entire pregnancy? Try this flowy style with lace inserts and a high neckline.